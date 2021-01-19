IND Vs AUS: India Batters Hit On Body '34' Times In Australia, Miss Out On THIS 2014 Feat

A battered and bruised Indian side overcame odds and injuries to breach Australia’s ‘Fortress’ The Gabba on Day 5 of the series-deciding Test match. Moreover, the young and experienced Indian batsmen alike also coped a barrage of bouncers across four Tests on the lively decks of Australia, especially in Melbourne and Brisbane.

India vs Australia 4th Test: Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant star in India’s Day 5 win, watch video

Rishabh Pant was the hero as an injury-ravaged India ended Australia's 32-year undefeated run at the Gabba, executing a record-breaking final day chase to win the Test by three wickets and the series 2-1 #AUSvIND https://t.co/yd3LTSJq1F — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 19, 2021

India vs Australia 4th Test: Indian batsmen end Australian summer with 30-plus body blows

The Indian team was plagued with injuries throughout the Test series. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was struck in his finger by Mitchell Starc’s brutal short delivery at the SCG that kept him out of the next Test match. Much like Jadeja’s dislocated finger, several other Indian batsmen found themselves at the mercy of Australia’s short-pitched bowling all summer.

As per statistics, the Indian players were hit about 34 times on their helmets or on their bodies. The only instance where they coped more fury from their opponents was during the 2014 Test series in England. However, the major difference between the two series is that India ended up winning in Australia, as opposed to losing by a 1-3 margin in England seven years ago.

Indian batsmen have been hit on the helmet or body 34 times in this series. Since 2006 - when these records began - only once (England in 2014) have more Indian batsmen been hit in a Test series. #AUSvIND — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) January 19, 2021

Batting barnacle Cheteshwar Pujara himself was struck on his body seven-to-eight times on Day 5 during his 211-ball vigilant stay at the crease. The cricketer still batted long en route to tiring out the Australians by scoring 56 runs. Here is a look at the video of Pujara coping a series of bouncers hurled towards him by Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

IND vs AUS: Watch highlights from Cheteshwar Pujara’s Day 5 innings

IND vs AUS 4th Test result

Rishabh Pant scored a quick-fire 89* and batted with the tail to see India past the finishing line. Earlier on Day 5, opening batsman Shubman Gill registered his highest Test score with a rapid-paced 91 from 146 balls. Cheteshwar Pujara also notched up his 28th Test fifty by scoring 56 from 211 balls. Washington Sundar provided some quick runs at the end before Pant struck the winning boundary.

Image source: cricket.com.au

