Ajinkya Rahane Wins Hearts With THIS Gesture For Nathan Lyon On His 100th Test: WATCH

India's stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane likes to speak with his actions. Taking over the captaincy of a beaten team that had been reduced to a historical low of 36 all out, not enough has been said about Rahane's role in what just took place at The Gabba. While his personal performances may not have been the best, Rahane's cool and calm demeanour and lately, his sporting gesture for Australia's Nathan Lyon have earned the captain high praise from fans and players.

The way the Indian side have conducted themselves throughout this series has been exemplary 👏



Ajinkya Rahane presented Nathan Lyon a signed shirt to celebrate 'Garry' reaching 100 Test's 🐐



Class. pic.twitter.com/wuMKEexczQ — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) January 19, 2021

Also Read | Michael Vaughan Terms India's Historic Win As 'egg Smashed On His Face', Fans Troll Him

India vs Australia 4th Test: Rahane lauded for gesture towards Nathan Lyon

Like Rahane, veteran Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon has not personally had the best of times at this India vs Australia test series. At 33, and playing a milestone 100th test match Lyon would have hoped for a better haul than the 9 he ended the series with. Lyon would also have hoped to finish the series at an even 400 wickets - a record that he would've achieved had he taken just one more wicket anywhere in the series. However, as things stand, he has finished the tour at 399 wickets and might have to wait a while before he gets to go to 400.

Also Read | R Ashwin TROLLS IPL Coach Ricky Ponting, Michael Vaughan For Writing Off India's Chances

Lyon, who received Baggy Green No. 421 in August 2011, has become one of the most well-regarded spinners in Australian cricket and has earned tremendous respect from junior players in the side for his experience and perseverance. In an effort to show their appreciation of him reaching his 100th Test milestone against them, the Indian team, headed by Ajinkya Rahane chose to commemorate the occasion for Lyon with a specially signed match jersey. Rahane presented Lyon with the token just a few minutes before he handed over the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to the team youngsters.

The unusual gesture was appreciated by fans and veterans of the game and seemed to draw an emotional reaction from Lyon himself.

Excellent gesture from @ajinkyarahane88 and the indian team to Felicitate Nathan Lyon on his 100th Test Match. One more example of Sportsman Spirt from Rahane. How dignified he is even after achieving such a incredible win. #Leader #AUSvsIND — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 19, 2021

Also Read | Rishabh Pant Beats MS Dhoni For BIG All-time Indian Record In Test Cricket At The Gabba

India vs Australia 4th test result

He may only have taken three wickets in the 4th Test, but they were important ones. In the 1st innings, Lyon removed a set Rohit Sharma for 44 while on Day 5, he did away with the swashbuckling new youngster, Shubman Gill, denying him his 1st Test century by just 9 runs. Lyon finished his series and recorded his 399th Test wicket, knocking over a dangerous looking Washington Sundar. The star of the day, however, was by far Rishabh Pant, whose unbeaten 89 (courtesy of a dropped catch by Tim Paine), took India took a famous victory.

With this win, India have gone to the top of the World Test Championship table, taking over Australia and New Zealand. With perhaps one last Test series left against England this February, India will be very happy with where they are. The Aussies, on the other hand, will hope to thoroughly avoid defeat in their upcoming Test series in South Africa next month.

Also Read | Justin Langer Says 'Never Underestimate Indians', Compares Pant To Stokes In Shock: WATCH

Image credits: AP

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.