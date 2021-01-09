Pat Cummins Expects SCG Wicket To Deteriorate, Says Aus Are Eyeing In Excess Of 300

Australian pacer Pat Cummins feels that anything over 300 will be a tough total for India to chase on the concluding days of the third Test given that the pitch is deteriorating quickly at Sydney Cricket Ground.

After bundling India out on Day 3, Australia now have a lead of almost 200 runs and they will be hoping to add more in their tally and set a mammoth target for India in the fourth innings.

'Deteriorating pretty quickly'

"200 lead with eight wickets in hand on a wicket that is deteriorating pretty quickly, yeah great result. They are a good side, I'm sure they gonna bounce back. But in terms of getting the bowlers back out there for another day as they have bowled three days in a row those kinds of things will add up," Cummins said in the virtual press conference after the end of play on Saturday.

At the same time, the Aussie speedster also went on to say that he has no idea whether the injured left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja will be bowling or not and also spoke about how Wriddhiman Saha donned the gloves after an injury to keeper Rishabh Pant.

"Don't know whether he (Ravindra Jadeja) is going to bowl obviously Rishabh (Pant) being replaced straight away with Saha. So we'll see, the big thing is to keep that lead and get it over 300 odd runs. Hopefully, the wicket keeps deteriorating and make that a really tough total to score on day 4 or 5," he added.

The Indian team were left in a spot of bother after both the star players were injured on Day 3. Rishabh Pant was struck on his left elbow while batting during India's first innings, while Jadeja was hit on his thumb.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed that both Jadeja and Pant were taken for scans to assess any injury.

Australia dominate the proceedings on Day 3

Coming back to the on-field action, India were bundled out for 244 in reply to Australia's first innings total of 338 as the visitors had a first innings lead of 94 runs. Opener Shubman Gill & number three batsman Cheteshwar Pujara scored a 50 each while none of the others from the Indian batting line-up could make much of an impact.

The Aussies in their second innings are 103/2 with two of their famed top-order batsmen Steve Smith (29*) and Marnus Labuschagne (47*) going strong. The hosts now have a lead of 197 runs after the end of play on Day 3.

The visitors will now be hoping to restrict Australia to a manageable total on Day 4 as the SCG Test reaches its business end.

