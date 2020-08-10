Harsha Bhogle Frustrated At Pakistan For Losing Won Test Match Against England

Judging by his Twitter activity, popular sports presenter Harsha Bhogle has been closely following the Pakistan vs England 2020 series. The cricket expert has been regularly tweeting updates from the first Test of the England vs Pakistan 2020 series. During the majority of the game, Harsha Bhogle was seen tweeting about the good performances of the Pakistani players. However, as the game unfolded, the famous commentator’s frustration was there for everyone to see as Azhar Ali’s men lost the match.

Harsha Bhogle disappointed after Pakistan lose to England

Taking to Twitter during the second innings of the first match of the England vs Pakistan 2020 series, Harsha Bhogle was seen tweeting at all the crucial moments of the game. After England’s top order went cheaply, Harsha Bhogle tweeted that the game was over, suggesting that Pakistan will win the match. The 59-year-old wrote that it was just a matter of holding their nerves. However, as Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes stitched together their long partnership, Harsha Bhogle tweeted paying a tribute to the duo’s batting performance.

Irrespective of how this match ends, this is outstanding from Buttler and Woakes. They could have defended and found one ball with their name on it. Instead they backed themselves and counter-attacked brilliantly. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 8, 2020

The presenter wrote that irrespective of how the match ended, the viewers have been treated to some outstanding batting from Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes. Harsha Bhogle also praised the duo for backing themselves and counter-attacking, suggesting that it would have been easy to go defensive in the tough situation. After the game ended, Harsha Bhogle retweeted his earlier comment where he had suggested that Pakistan would emerge as winners in the first match.

Should have been. Pakistan went flat....like a soda can left open for two days. Inexplicable. They will be kicking themselves....Had the side to win it https://t.co/uqg76vc8jj — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 8, 2020

Explaining the scenario, Harsha Bhogle tweeted that Pakistan should have won the game, but instead they went flat, just like a soda can left open for two days. Harsha Bhogle suggested that Pakistan’s performance was inexplicable and that the side will be kicking themselves as they had the players to win the match. After the game ended, Harsha Bhogle also praised Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler for their attitude, which helped guide England to a memorable victory.

Cricket fans react to Bhogle’s tweet, agree with the expert’s comments

Pakistan lost this game because of their defensive approach while bowling.Yasir Shah around the wkt to the number 6 n 7 batters was too defensive, he is the trump card, should have been used as one. I'd say the Pakistan lost an amazing chance to win a match in England. #ENGvPAK — Susheel Sathyaraj (@Nonconformaster) August 8, 2020

Azar ali and aggressive can never come in same sentence.. Pak having aggressive captain is still a dream!! — Ashwaq (@AshwaqAhmd) August 8, 2020

Many fans agreed with Harsha Bhogle’s analysis of the first Test of the England vs Pakistan 2020 series. Pakistan fans trolled captain Azhar Ali for not being aggressive, as fans pointed out that the captaincy was too negative from the skipper. Several other fans called out the team on their defensive approach as well, suggesting that the bowlers failed to test the lower order during the later stages of the game. Harsha Bhogle wasn’t the only pundit to express his dissatisfaction at Pakistan’s performance. Former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar took to his YouTube channel to analyse the game after it ended, criticising Pakistan’s batting and Babar Azam in particular for failing to put up runs on the board.

Image Courtesy: instagram/bhogle_harsha