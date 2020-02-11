Sachin Tendulkar Thrills Fans By Signing Brian Lara's Bushfire Bash Jersey

The Bushfire Bash turned out to be a great success. The one-off star-studded match raised $7.7 million for the Australian bushfire relief efforts. Retired and legendary cricketers like Brian Lara, Yuvraj Singh, Adam Gilchrist, Ricky Ponting and Wasim Akram among several others took the field for the benefit game which was aimed at raising funds for the victims of the raging bushfires in the country. Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar, who was coaching Ponting’s XI at the Junction Oval, also picked up his bat and played one over off Ellyse Perry during the innings break.

Sachin Tendulkar signs Brian Lara’s Bushfire Bash jersey

Former West Indies cricketer Brian Lara entertained one and all with a blazing 11-ball 30 for the Ponting XI. During his short stay at the crease, Brian Lara turned back the clock by striking three boundaries and two sixes before retiring himself out. Much to the delight of the fans, Lara also repaid the favour by signing on the back of Tendulkar’s jersey in the dressing room.

On February 11, Brian Lara took to Instagram and posted some after-the-game pictures. In one of the pictures, veteran Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar can be seen signing Brian Lara’s Bushfire Bash jersey.

Both Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara were considered among the greatest batsmen of all time during their playing days. While the ‘Master Blaster’ retired in 2013 as the game’s highest run-aggregator of all time, Lara is currently the record holder of the highest individual score (400*) in the longest format.

Oh, this is special! @sachin_rt signed the bat he used in yesterday's Bushfire Bash cameo and it's now up for auction!



Get bidding HERE: https://t.co/yY7iDjzgDi #BigAppeal pic.twitter.com/XJsA3RAqse — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 10, 2020

