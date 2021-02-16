Skipper Joe Root Says England Are 'very Much Alive' In Test Series Post 317-run Drubbing

English Test skipper Joe Root said that they are still very much alive in the series as he looks forward to the third Test against India. A determined Team India showed great character after suffering a humiliating 227-run defeat in the first Test as they completely outplayed England in all departments to register a comprehensive win by 317 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Tuesday to level the four-match series 1-1.

'We are very much alive': Joe Root

"One thing our batters need to learn is how well they (India) managed to rotate strikes. We are looking at the areas that we can improve on. We are looking forward as a team and we won't be getting too hard on ourselves after this week. We are very much in the series and we played three brilliant games coming into this game. So, as long as we stay level and keep working hard, we are very much alive in the series," Root said in the post-match press conference.

A comprehensive win for Team India at Chepauk

England, who had resumed their innings at 53/3 on Day 4 could not offer much resistance as they lost wickets at regular intervals. Skipper Root (33) and Moeen Ali (43) who had batted down at number nine in this innings tried their level best to counter-attack the Indian spinners on a raging turner but in the end, it was the spin trio who came out on top as the visitors were bundled out for just 164.

Test debutant Axar Patel made merry on this rank-turner as he registered his maiden five-wicket haul in the longest format. He finished with figures of 5/60 from his 21 overs at an economy rate of 2.86.

Veteran offie, as well as hometown hero Ravichandran Ashwin, was adjudged the Man of the Match for his brilliant all-round performance (scored his fifth Test century in the second innings and picked up eight scalps in both innings including a fifer in the first.)

