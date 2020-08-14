Harsha Bhogle Pens Startling August 14 Comparison Between Sachin Tendulkar And Don Bradman

The late Sir Don Bradman is regarded as one of the best players ever to have graced the cricket field, not only for Australia but in the history of the sport. The Australian batting great still an owner of several records in cricket such as having the highest average in Test cricket in the least number of innings.

ALSO READ | Harsha Bhogle takes swipe at 'buying fake followers, views' amid Badshah's controversy

Don Bradman last Test: Harsha Bhogle pays tribute to the Australian legend

Across two decades of playing international cricket for Australia, Don Bradman donned the national jersey in 52 Tests in which he amassed 6,996 runs with 29 hundreds and 13 fifties at a staggering average of 99.94. However, on August 14, 1948, Don Bradman batted for the last time in an international game for Australia, which was against archrivals England in an Ashes series. Cricket analyst and commentator Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter to pay tribute to the legendary Australian cricketer.

The day Bradman walked out to bat for the last time in a Test match. The day Tendulkar scored his first Test century. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 14, 2020

ALSO READ | Harsha Bhogle frustrated at Pakistan for losing won Test match against England

In the same tweet, Harsha Bhogle also pointed out that on the same day, Sachin Tendulkar also scored his first international century. Co-incidentally, Don Bradman was also in awe of Sachin Tendulkar's batting. The Australian legend himself had said that the phenomenal Sachin Tendulkar’s batting style reminded him of himself back in 1998. In fact, in the book ‘Bradman’s Best’, it is mentioned that Don Bradman was immensely impressed by Sachin Tendulkar’s technique and even asked his wife to watch the 'Master Blaster' bat.

Sachin Tendulkar scores his first international century on August 14, 1990

On Friday, Sachin Tendulkar celebrated the 30th anniversary of his first-ever Test hundred for India, which came against England at the Old Trafford in Manchester on August 14, 1990. Aged 17 years and 112 days old, Sachin Tendulkar scored an unbeaten 119 off 189 balls to become the third-youngest batsman ever to score a Test century. England batted first and posted a mammoth total of 519 in the first innings with Graham Gooch, Michael Atherton and Robin Smith scoring hundreds. In response, India scored 432 with skipper Mohammad Azharuddin scoring a brilliant 179. He was ably supported by 17-year-old Tendulkar, who scored 68.

ALSO READ | Harsha Bhogle lauds Jos Buttler & Chris Woakes for anchoring the English run chase

Allan Lamb scored a ton in the second innings which helped England set India an improbable target of above 400 to win. India were struggling in the second innings and a defeat looked likely. But Sachin Tendulkar was determined to save the Test match. He stitched a sensational 160-run partnership for the seventh wicket with Manoj Prabhakar to save the Test for India. In the process, a 17-year-old Sachin Tendulkar scored his first international century.

India scored 343/6 as the match ended in a draw. Sachin Tendulkar remained unbeaten on 119 while Manoj Prabhakar stayed not out on 67. During his first international ton, the 'God of Cricket' gave a glimpse of the talent he possessed as he enchanted everyone with his magical batting.

ALSO READ | Harsha Bhogle & Aakash Chopra laud Shan Masood for his brave knock against England

IMAGE COURTESY: CRICKET WORLD CUP TWITTER