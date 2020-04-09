Sourav Ganguly: Top 5 Noble Causes Supported By The Current BCCI President Till Date

The wrath of coronavirus has severely affected the lives of lakhs of individuals across the globe. The pandemic has put a halt to all the human activities and several governments have been forced to implement a lockdown in their respective countries. The whole world is suffering from the pandemic and amidst these tough times, people are coming forward and extending their support in the battle against the deadly virus.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is also another personality who has donated recently to combat coronavirus crisis. The former India captain is known for his generous nature. The 47-year-old has time and again come forward to support several causes in times of despair. Let's take a look at the top 4 noble causes of the BCCI President.

1. Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI donates ₹51 crore to 'PM-CARES Fund' to fight COVID-19

The Sourav Ganguly-led Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) contributed an amount of ₹51 crore to the PM-CARES Fund in order to combat the deadly COVID-19. The BCCI, in their official statement, wrote that the organisation will contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative, which is a dedicated national fund (PM-CARES Fund) with the primary objective of dealing with emergency or distress situations.

2. Sourav Ganguly donates 2000 kg rice for the underprivileged at Belur Math

India is currently under complete lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Amidst all the chaos, Sourav Ganguly visited Belur Math in Kolkata and donated 2000 kgs of rice for the needy. Ganguly took to Twitter and stated that he visited the organisation founded by Swami Vivekananda after 25 years to provide relief to the underprivileged.

3. Sourav Ganguly extends helping hand to ISKCON

Recently, Sourav Ganguly helped the International Society for Krishna Consciousness' (ISKCON) Kolkata centre to feed 20,000 people, affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, every day. Sourav Ganguly is also working closely with Bharat Sevashram to provide needy people in terms of food.

4. Sourav Ganguly bats for a social cause

Ganguly has always been keen towards the development of sports in India and also emphasized on the fact that better schools will generate champions for the country as school is the breeding ground for any budding talent. One such initiative was taken up by Sourav Ganguly in improving the quality and infrastructure of schools in India by lending his support to the ‘Support My School’ campaign in 2015.

5. Sourav Ganguly to fully sponsor the treatment of childhood coach

The BCCI President's childhood coach was suffering from old age problems for quite some time now. Recently, his physical condition deteriorated to a great extent. As soon as Sourav Ganguly got to know about his coach's illness, he came forward and made all the arrangements. He also called up the hospital and informed about his availability in case of any emergency. Sourav Ganguly also took the responsibility of covering all the finances of the treatment.

IMAGE COURTESY: SOURAV GANGULY TWITTER