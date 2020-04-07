Shafali Verma To Focus On Physical And Mental Fitness During India Lockdown Period: Report

Indian women’s cricketer Shafali Verma made her international debut in 2019 at just 15 years of age. The attacking opening batswoman recently enjoyed a sensational T20 World Cup campaign in Australia where she scored 163 runs at an average of 32.60. She drew recognition from all quarters for her aggressive batting approach with many comparing her to former Indian cricketer from the men’s team Virender Sehwag.

Also Read | Shafali Verma Opens Up On Having Represented India In Her Maiden T20 World Cup

Shafali Verma reveals her coronavirus India lockdown plans

In wake of the coronavirus pandemic, a nationwide lockdown is in effect. The pandemic also prompted the International Cricket Council (ICC) to postpone all cricketing activities until further notice. As citizens continue to stay indoors amid India lockdown, Shafali Verma is spending her time working on her physical and mental fitness.

Also Read | Was Difficult To Watch Shafali Verma In Tears: Brett Lee On Women's T20 World Cup

In an interview with IANS, Shafali Verma said that she has been working hard on her fitness by following the module given to her by the Haryana Cricket Association (HCA). Verma said that HCA has given her customised fitness charts which includes workout routines that can be easily done at home. The HCA has also appointed a sports psychologist to organise sessions with the cricketer.

Also Read | India Women Vs England Women T20 World Cup Squad Updates Ft. Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav

Shafali Verma on T20 World Cup and comparisons with Virender Sehwag

Shafali Verma was one of the exciting components of India’s runners-up campaign in the recently concluded T20 World Cup in Australia. She scored her runs at a strike-rate of 158.25, which was the highest among all cricketers in the tournament. With nine hits over the fence, she also led the table of most number of sixes hit throughout the 17-day event. According to many cricket experts, her aggressive stroke-play at the top of the order was quite reminiscent to that of legendary Indian opener Virender Sehwag.

Also Read | Sensational Shafali Verma Consoled By Teammates After Heartbreaking Loss In T20 World Cup Final

Also Read | T20 World Cup Final: Harmanpreet Kaur Backs Shafali Verma After The Youngster Had Dropped Alyssa Healy's Catch