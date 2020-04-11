Harsha Bhogle Remembers Richie Benaud On 5th Death Anniversary With Sad Revelation

Former Australian captain Richie Benaud is widely regarded as one of the greatest cricket commentators of all time. Benaud took up a full-time commentary job not long after his international retirement in 1964 and continued being part of cricket coverage till 2013. The Australian legend met his demise on April 10, 2015, at 84 years of age.

Harsha Bhogle unveils unheard truth between EA Sports Cricket game and Richie Benaud

On Richie Benaud's death anniversary in 2020, Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter and commemorated the Australian legend. While he was at it, Bhogle also took this opportunity to make a sad revelation that involved Richie Benaud and an EA Sports-based cricket game. Harsha Bhogle said that a few years ago, his and Richie Benaud commentary voices were slated to appear in a cricket game which was being developed by a popular gaming company called EA Sports.

While on Benaud, some years ago, I was asked to be the voice on the latest edition of the @EASPORTS cricket game. Having heard Benaud on it, it was something I was very excited about. We recorded for three days but sadly, the game was never released. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 10, 2020

The Indian commentator further said that he was excited to be part of the project, especially after hearing the Richie Benaud commentary on it. He stated that the two of them worked for three days on the game, but it was never released. Richie Benaud, however, did previously collaborate with EA Sports before working on a yet-to-be-released game with Harsha Bhogle. Benaud performed commentary for the massively popular EA Sports Cricket 07 which was released in 2006.

Richie Benaud death

Richie Benaud died on April 10, 2015, after being diagnosed with skin cancer. He was buried on April 15 in a private funeral ceremony attended only by immediate family members. However, cricketers like Shane Warne, Ian Chappell, Michael Clarke among several others visited his commemoration service on the same day.

