The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Harsha Bhogle Criticized On Twitter For Modifying Tweet On Religious Mass Gathering

Cricket News

Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter to appeal to Indians for staying indoors and avoiding mass gatherings but later modified his tweet to avoid controversy.

Written By Jatin Malu | Mumbai | Updated On:
Harsha Bhogle

The coronavirus outbreak that has shaken the whole world has largely started affecting India in the last couple of weeks. The India lockdown that began on March 24 will go on till April 15 and the entire country has come to a halt. The number of patients in India are rising rapidly with over 1600 cases detected in the country.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 set to be cancelled due to coronavirus crisis, no mega auction next year: Report

Harsha Bhogle faces the wrath of netizens for modifying tweet

Cricket analyst Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter to appeal to the people of the country to stay indoors and avoid mass gatherings.  However, to avoid controversy, Harsha Bhogle deleted the tweet and replaced the word ‘Nizamuddins’ involving the recent controversial religious gathering in India, with ‘them’. This made netizens angry as they criticized Harsha Bhogle for the same.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians star Mitchell McClenaghan mocks UK's response to coronavirus

The netizens immediately started flooding Harsha Bhogle's tweet with their replies. They expressed their anger by calling Harsha Bhogle a loser for not sticking to his words. Let's take a look at a few of the reactions.

ALSO READ | Harsha Bhogle says he would have been at Wankhede Stadium for IPL if all was well

The discovery of the new epicentre of the coronavirus in India, the six-storey building of the Tablighi Jamaat called a 'markaz 'stunned everyone. Around 3,400 came together for a religious gathering at the Nizamuddin Markaz on March 13. The officials have searched thousands of people, including the foreigners, who attended the gathering and then went to their respective states, after some of them in the gathering were tested positive for coronavirus.

ALSO READ | Jasprit Bumrah publicly reveals developing new hobby at home during India lockdown

IMAGE COURTESY: HARSHA BHOGLE INSTAGRAM

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Jaslok Hospital
JASLOK HOSPITAL ISSUES STATEMENT
COVID-19
SATYA NADELLA’S WIFE DONATES ₹ 4 CR
PM CARES
JAITLEY'S SON DONATES TO PM-CARES
Rohit Sharma
NETIZENS HAIL ROHIT SHARMA
Shahid Khaqan
ABBASI SLAMS IMRAN KHAN
Nizamuddin
SHIVRAJ CHOUHAN ON NIZAMUDDIN CASE