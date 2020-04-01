Harsha Bhogle Criticized On Twitter For Modifying Tweet On Religious Mass Gathering

The coronavirus outbreak that has shaken the whole world has largely started affecting India in the last couple of weeks. The India lockdown that began on March 24 will go on till April 15 and the entire country has come to a halt. The number of patients in India are rising rapidly with over 1600 cases detected in the country.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 set to be cancelled due to coronavirus crisis, no mega auction next year: Report

Harsha Bhogle faces the wrath of netizens for modifying tweet

Cricket analyst Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter to appeal to the people of the country to stay indoors and avoid mass gatherings. However, to avoid controversy, Harsha Bhogle deleted the tweet and replaced the word ‘Nizamuddins’ involving the recent controversial religious gathering in India, with ‘them’. This made netizens angry as they criticized Harsha Bhogle for the same.

For the next few weeks, let us make our larger community and its welfare the only thing to adhere to. If we prevent this virus from multiplying, it will make us so much stronger. Please stay away from mass gatherings. We cannot afford them. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 1, 2020

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians star Mitchell McClenaghan mocks UK's response to coronavirus

The netizens immediately started flooding Harsha Bhogle's tweet with their replies. They expressed their anger by calling Harsha Bhogle a loser for not sticking to his words. Let's take a look at a few of the reactions.

Don't delete or modify what you felt Harsha what you said is absolute truth pic.twitter.com/XSIC2m0r4w — Hari / హరి (@Ihar1sh) April 1, 2020

Such a loser you are.



Deleted the tweet where you mentioned Nizamuddin.



Be a man of balls. — Dhruvzz (@Dhruva91dec) April 1, 2020

Wtf ? You modified your tweet to make it more secular ? Cmon Harsha.. grow a pair. — Avnish (@AvnishR30) April 1, 2020

Tweet with secular filter🤔 — Shubham Gupta (@gupta281198) April 1, 2020

I didn't agree with most of your points but still followed you on Twitter as you atleast voiced your own honest opinion but now seeing you delete your original tweet and retweeting with secularism filter is rather disappointing. — Kid Kaiju (@KidKaiju3) April 1, 2020

ALSO READ | Harsha Bhogle says he would have been at Wankhede Stadium for IPL if all was well

The discovery of the new epicentre of the coronavirus in India, the six-storey building of the Tablighi Jamaat called a 'markaz 'stunned everyone. Around 3,400 came together for a religious gathering at the Nizamuddin Markaz on March 13. The officials have searched thousands of people, including the foreigners, who attended the gathering and then went to their respective states, after some of them in the gathering were tested positive for coronavirus.

ALSO READ | Jasprit Bumrah publicly reveals developing new hobby at home during India lockdown

IMAGE COURTESY: HARSHA BHOGLE INSTAGRAM