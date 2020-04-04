Harsha Bhogle Would Be Ideal As Isolation Partner But Should Update Wardrobe: Alan Wilkins

The world is currently fighting the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing remains the need of the hour. As the entire cricket fraternity stays away from the game, stars are using their free time in different ways. In one such instance, former cricketer-turned-commentator from the UK, Alan Wilkins also recently shared some interesting anecdotes from home being in self-isolation during the UK lockdown.

Alan Wilkins talks about what he has been up to during UK lockdown

Talking on a show for Cricbuzz, former cricketer and commentator Alan Wilkins answered a few questions that fans had asked him. Talking about what he has been doing during the UK lockdown, Wilkins mentioned how he has been reading a lot and taking down a lot of notes. He also mentioned how he has been solidifying the concept for his second book.

The commentator then went on to mention how he always stays connected to co-commentators Danny Morrison and Tom Moody through WhatsApp during the UK lockdown. He then revealed how West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop is really silent outside the commentary box while Danny Morrison is animated at most times.

Alan Wilkins mentions his special connection with Harsha Bhogle

The biggest highlight of the episode, however, was Alan Wilkins deep intellectual connection with Harsha Bhogle. Wilkins mentioned how Bhogle is someone that he can talk to about a lot of heavy topics and the two even exchange notes sometimes. It is one of the reasons why Wilkins chose Bhogle as one of his isolation partners on being asked about picking a commentator for the same in such a situation. He then lauded the legendary Indian commentator for his seemingly unending vocabulary but asked Bhogle to update his wardrobe as well.

Wilkins then recited a story where him and Bhogle searched through London for a belt that Wilkins wanted. When they finally found it, Wilkins urged Bhogle to buy it too. Bhogle scoffed at the suggestion off and told Wilkins about how, if he were in India, Bhogle could buy 20 belts for the price of the one belt that Wilkins bought. The Englishman laughed at his story and urged Bhogle to better his wardrobe out of good fun.

Harsha Bhogle and Alan Wilkins go a long way back, having commentated and presented together several live cricket matches or shows for official cricket event broadcasters in and outside of India since 1996.

India lockdown and IPL 2020 news

The India lockdown will currently continue till April 14 and after that the BCCI will share updates about its plans for the IPL 2020.

