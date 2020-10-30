Harsha Bhogle Retweets Top, Passionate 2015 Advice For India Inc On Treating Youngsters

Cricket analyst Harsha Bhogle is one of the most loved commentators across the world. Harsha Bhogle is known for his immaculate analysis of the game and changing the face of sports broadcasting in India by commentating without a cricketing lineage. The 'Voice of Cricket', as he is popularly known, is a fan favourite because of his impeccable analysis of the game.

Harsha Bhogle retweets Facebook post from five years ago

It's a delight for cricket fans to hear a lot of Harsha Bhogle commentary. The veteran commentator is also immensely active on social media where he keeps on writing about several topics. Recently, Harsha Bhogle retweeted one of his Facebook posts from five years ago where he had spoken in length about India's youth and its treatment in the corporate world.

5 years ago, @bhogleharsha wrote this very important post on his Facebook page, citing the treatment to India's youth & raising a valid concern about the same.



The very fact that it is valid even now, describes the existing state of theirs in India. pic.twitter.com/k2FYfg6nbe — Shankar (@shankarstake) October 28, 2020

In the post, Bhogle highlighted how corporate India has become a stress factory by demanding the youth to work for long hours, which is why the country is failing to create a vibrant generation of leaders. Several reactions poured in on the post as fans put forth their views about the matter. While some agreed with Bhogle, there was a section of fans who didn't agree with Bhogle's views.

The 59-year old is currently in the UAE where he is busy commentating in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020.

Harsha Bhogle invests in fantasy sports platform Fantasy Akhada

Last month, Bhogle invested in Fantasy Akhada, an online fantasy sports platform for cricket and football. The 59-year-old will also be the brand ambassador of the same for the next two years. The Fantasy Akhada was set up in January earlier this year. While speaking about the development, Harsha Bhogle was quoted as saying in an official statement, “I have always been interested in fantasy sport because it allows fans to test their wits against others and allow them to be more involved.”

He also described Fantasy Akhada as an initiative of sports lovers who understand the fantasy sport. Harsha Bhogle further pinned his hope on Fantasy Akhada to become a platform where fans can enjoy playing it. Interestingly, Fantasy Akhada is not Harsha Bhogle’s first association with fantasy sports. Back in 2017, he was appointed as Dream11’s first-ever brand ambassador when he signed an endorsement deal.

