Harsha Bhogle, Shane Warne Engage In Twitter War Of Words After Rajasthan-Punjab Game

Cricket analyst Harsha Bhogle is one of the most loved commentators across the world. Harsha Bhogle is known for his immaculate analysis of the game and changing the face of sports broadcasting in India by commentating without a cricketing lineage. The 'Voice of Cricket' has seldom found himself in controversies. However, on Sunday, Harsha Bhogle was involved in a war of words with former Australian spinner Shane Warne.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Harsha Bhogle and Shane Warne engage in a war of words

Rajasthan and Punjab were involved in a run feast on Sunday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Having been invited to bat first by Rajasthan, Punjab posted a mammoth 223/3 in their 20 overs. Mayank Agarwal (106) scored a blistering century and KL Rahul (69) smashed a fine half-century to propel their side to a great total. In the process, the Punjab duo also recorded the third-highest opening partnership in the league's history with a 183-run stand.

After the Punjab innings ended, Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter to express his views about the Punjab batsmen and the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The veteran commentator lauded the Punjab batters and added that when he was covering cricket in the 90s, the Sharjah ground didn't seem so small.

This isn't just slogging. Quality batting. The ground never seemed so small when we were covering cricket there in the 90s!! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 27, 2020

However, Shane Warne was unimpressed with Harsha Bhogle's comment as he immediately responded to the commentator's tweet. Shane Warne stated that the ground did look smaller to the players and added that he wouldn't know as he wasn't a bowler.

Yes it did to the players mate. You weren’t a bowler out there - hard work !!! https://t.co/qTzfWRVyrn — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) September 27, 2020

Harsha Bhogle was not going to let go Shane Warne's reply as he came with stats to back his comment. Harsha Bhogle said that the approach back then was different as compared to now. He also revealed the average ODI score in Sharjah in the 90s to back his claim.

The approach was different then though. In 108 innings in odi cricket in the 90s, average total was 227! https://t.co/1kLUIVTWZH — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 27, 2020

In response, Shane Warne reckoned that the stats don't tell the whole story. He also said that bowlers back then were better and pitches were different. However, he was optimistic about Rajasthan's chances saying that they were still in the game.

Stats don’t tell the truth. Better bowlers back then from all countries and completely different pitch ! Anyway, the @rajasthanroyals are still in this ! 210 is a par score https://t.co/TzA583gR2V — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) September 27, 2020

Eventually, Rajasthan went on to secure a famous win by four wickets and recorded the highest-ever run-chase in the IPL's history. Chasing a total of 223 set by Punjab, the Rajasthan batters put on a show as they reached the target with three balls to spare. Sanju Samson (85 off 42 balls) and Rahul Tewatia (53 off 31 balls) were the stars for Rajasthan, who displayed some sensational strokeplay to see their side home.

Dream11 IPL points table

The Punjab outfit move to the third position in the Dream11 IPL points table. Defending champions Mumbai are the other team to feature in the top four with two points. For the complete Dream11 IPL points table and regular updates, refer here:

