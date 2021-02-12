Harsha Bhogle Says India Will Be 'delighted' To Miss Anderson In 2nd Test Against England

Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle noted that veteran England pacer James Anderson's absence from the second Test in Chennai would come as a delight for a wounded India. Virat Kohli & co were handed a 227-run loss against England in the first Test at the Chepauk, with Anderson picking 5 wickets in the game while bowling at a tormenting pace and accuracy. 'The Voice of Indian cricket' Harsha Bhogle remarked that England's Stuart Broad could come of good use to the side in the conditions prevailing at the MA Chidambaram stadium in the 2nd Test. The commentator also lamented on spinner Dom Bess missing out and remarked that it was very hard on him.

Harsha Bhogle says India will be delighted to miss Anderson

Broad could be effective in these conditions but India will be delighted they don't have to play Anderson in this form. And I am assuming that Bess was short on confidence. Still, very hard on him. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 12, 2021

After a victorious start to their campaign against India, England announced their 12-man squad for the second Test scheduled to begin from February 13. All-rounder Moeen Ali, pacer Stuart Broad, Chris Foakes and Olly Stone were the new additions made to the England side for the upcoming contest. Meanwhile, an injured Jofra Archer along with James Anderson, Jos Buttler, and Dom Bess were excluded from the side.

England take lead at Chepauk

Defeating India by 227-runs in the first Test of the 4-match series, England took the lead as skipper Joe Root registered a double hundred in his 100th Test to put his team in the winning position. The Men in Blue fought hard to remain in the game, even as skipper Virat Kohli held one end strong on the final day aiming for a draw. However, the experience of Jimmy Anderson came into play as he rattled the Indian batsmen to take the visitors home.

"I don't think we put enough pressure on them with the ball in the first half. Collectively as a bowling unit, fast bowlers and Ash, were good in the first innings but we also needed to contain a few more runs and create pressure. Having said that, it was a slow wicket and not helping the bowlers which made it easy for the batsmen to rotate strike and get into the game," Kohli said after the loss.

India drop down to 4th position

Courtesy of the 227-run win in Chennai, England have kept their hopes alive of making it to the final of the World Test Championship at Lord's with New Zealand having booked their place in the finale. Root & Co. leapt over Australia and New Zealand and dethroned India with 70.2% points in their bag. India have been reduced to the fourth spot on the table with 68.3%. At present, Australia have 69.2% points and sit on third position in the World Test Championship table. The Men in Blue can still seal the finale berth if they manage to win the 4-match Test series either by defeating England with a result of 2-1 or 3-1. On the other hand, England can beat Kohli & Co. to the finale spot by winning the Test series with either 3-0, 3-1, or 4-0 result.

