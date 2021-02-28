Harsha Bhogle Thanks PM Modi For Encouraging Sports Commentary; Urges Youngsters To Join

Veteran cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for highlighting the importance of commentary in popularising sports, saying that he was looking forward to many youngsters entering the field of commentary across games and regional languages.

Very kind of the PM @narendramodi to draw attention to the role sports commentators play in bringing sport into homes. I look forward to many talented young people getting opportunities in this sector across games across languages #MannKiBaathttps://t.co/V8zjvfeyUf — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 28, 2021

Read: Harsha Bhogle Reacts To 2-day Test, Reveals Hotel Room And Activities In Bio-bubble: WATCH

Read:Harsha Bhogle's Analysis On Ahmedabad Pitch Evokes Mixed Reactions On Social Media

PM highlights importance of sports commentary

Earlier in the day, while addressing his monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi drew the attention of the listeners to a unique cricket commentary from the pitches of Uttar Pradesh, where the cricket tournament was being hosted in Sanskrit.

"There is a cricket tournament being hosted between Sanskrit colleges in Varanasi. These schools are -- Shastrarth Mahavidyalaya and Swami Vedanti Veda Vidyapeeth, Shri Brahma Veda Vidyalaya, and International Chandramauli Charitable Trust. During matches in the tournament, the commentary is also shared in Sanskrit," said PM Modi.

"Not only this, but the commentators are also dressed in traditional clothes. If you want energy, excitement, suspense all together...then you must listen to sports commentary. Before the advent of TV, people enjoyed sports commentary where cricket and hockey matches were enjoyed by the masses. The commentary of tennis and football matches is also done in a very good way," he added.

PM Modi also shared his observation on the link between interesting commentary and the popularity of a sport, sharing how several regional games, which did not have commentary, were on the verge of extinction. "We have seen that sports with interesting commentary are popularised quickly. There are many Indian sports that do not have commentary culture yet, which is why they are on the verge of extinction. I have a suggestion, why should there not be good commentary in Indian sports in different languages? I urge the Sports Ministry and private players to deliberate on this," he added.

Read: On Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi Greets Students On National Science Day & Eyes Water Preservation

Read:PM Modi Reveals What He Missed Out On During Years As CM & PM; Regrets Not Learning Tamil

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.