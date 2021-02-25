Harsha Bhogle's Analysis On Ahmedabad Pitch Evokes Mixed Reactions On Social Media

Veteran commentator-cum-cricket expert Harsha Bhogle seems to be astonished by the way the pink-ball has been behaving on Day 2 of the ongoing third Test match between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad which is being contested under lights where the top and middle-order batsmen failed to apply themselves on a wicket that is supposedly assisting the spinners as English Test skipper Joe Root made the ball talk brilliantly as the hosts were bundled out for just 145 runs in their first innings.

'Turning without crumbling': Harsha Bhogle

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the 'Voice of Indian Cricket' wondered who would have imagined that the pink ball has found a new ally in a pitch that is turning without crumbling.

Who would have imagined this! The pink ball has found a new ally in a pitch that is turning without crumbling. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 25, 2021

Bhogle's comments evoked mixed reactions on social media. While there were some of them who were on the same page with the versatile cricket pundit, there were others who were not convinced with his analysis. Here are some of the reactions.

I imagined this 👍 — ⚡ (@dudescricket) February 25, 2021

Without crumbling? It has already crumbled. — Yusuf Mahamed (@iYusufVaid) February 25, 2021

NGL, this pitch is unacceptable and terrible for tests — Redhook 💪😎 (@1703Redhook) February 25, 2021

That pitch is disgraceful. — Sai ⚡️ (@sai_mufc) February 25, 2021

Isn't this funny how we easily blame the pitch when players fail to score #INDvENG — Sweet Spot (@SweetSpot5514) February 25, 2021

We wanted Root's wicket, but Root got wickets instead! — Nite!sh (@Niteish_14) February 25, 2021

Pitch was absolutely fine both team batters played bad. Not a single wicket was due to any unplayable ball becoz of pitch. Stop crying about pitch here. — BiswajitPattanaik©®™🇮🇳 ❁ (@yobiswajitpat) February 25, 2021

is it pitch or the batsmen are not even capable of playing a part time spinner ??? — sai charan (@saicharan55) February 25, 2021

Indian top batsmen cant play spin as good anymore. Rohits 166 masked that in the 2nd test. — Aditya (@AdityaN2001) February 25, 2021

India suffer a dramatic batting collapse on Day 2

India who had resumed their innings at 99/3 suffered a dramatic collapse in the first session as they ended up losing five wickets by adding just 27 runs to their overnight score with only tail-ender Ishant Sharma managing to breach the double-figures. Opener Rohit Sharma top-scored for India with 66 as Joe Root registered a fifer. The England Test captain finished with figures of 5/8 from his 6.2 overs at an economy rate of 1.26 as he ran through India's middle and lower middle-order as the hosts were bowled out for 145 with a 33-run first-innings lead.

England in their second innings have already lost half their side for just 56 runs on the board with the frontline spinners doing all the damage once again. Left-arm spinner Axar Patel (with four scalps to his name) is on the verge of registering his second fifer in two days and a third straight five-wicket hauls in this series.

As of now, the visitors are leading by 27 runs.

