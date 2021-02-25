Last Updated:

Harsha Bhogle's Analysis On Ahmedabad Pitch Evokes Mixed Reactions On Social Media

Veteran commentator/cricket pundit Harsha Bhogle's analysis on the Ahmedabad pitch on Day 2 evoked mixed reactions from fans on social media

Harsha Bhogle

Veteran commentator-cum-cricket expert Harsha Bhogle seems to be astonished by the way the pink-ball has been behaving on Day 2 of the ongoing third Test match between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad which is being contested under lights where the top and middle-order batsmen failed to apply themselves on a wicket that is supposedly assisting the spinners as English Test skipper Joe Root made the ball talk brilliantly as the hosts were bundled out for just 145 runs in their first innings.

'Turning without crumbling': Harsha Bhogle

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the 'Voice of Indian Cricket' wondered who would have imagined that the pink ball has found a new ally in a pitch that is turning without crumbling.

Bhogle's comments evoked mixed reactions on social media. While there were some of them who were on the same page with the versatile cricket pundit, there were others who were not convinced with his analysis. Here are some of the reactions.

India suffer a dramatic batting collapse on Day 2

India who had resumed their innings at 99/3 suffered a dramatic collapse in the first session as they ended up losing five wickets by adding just 27 runs to their overnight score with only tail-ender Ishant Sharma managing to breach the double-figures. Opener Rohit Sharma top-scored for India with 66 as Joe Root registered a fifer. The England Test captain finished with figures of 5/8 from his 6.2 overs at an economy rate of 1.26 as he ran through India's middle and lower middle-order as the hosts were bowled out for 145 with a 33-run first-innings lead. 

England in their second innings have already lost half their side for just 56 runs on the board with the frontline spinners doing all the damage once again. Left-arm spinner Axar Patel (with four scalps to his name) is on the verge of registering his second fifer in two days and a third straight five-wicket hauls in this series. 

As of now, the visitors are leading by 27 runs. 

