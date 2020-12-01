Harsha Bhogle Thrilled At Kolkata IPL Owners Buying LA T20 Franchise, Venky Mysore Reacts

The Kolkata IPL team owners recently extended their reach by announcing that they will be investing in an American-based upcoming Major League Cricket T20 tournament. Apart from already owning an IPL franchise, the Red Chillies Entertainment Group also owns a franchise in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) with Trinbago Knight Riders. On Tuesday, December 1, Kolkata team CEO and Managing Director Venky Mysore took to Twitter and confirmed their partnership with American Cricket Enterprises for the upcoming Major League Cricket tournament.

Kolkata IPL team owners continue to extend their cricketing reach beyond borders

Delighted to announce the new partnership between Knight Riders’ & American Cricket Enterprises in Major League Cricket in the US! Looking forward to showcasing T20 cricket in America! @USACricket @KKRiders @TKRiders pic.twitter.com/6vsGp8yWWq — Venky Mysore (@VenkyMysore) December 1, 2020

Harsha Bhogle expresses excitement over Kolkata IPL team owners and their MLC investment

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle is seemingly thrilled over the prospect of Kolkata IPL team owners “spreading their roots” in the US market. Taking to Twitter, he wrote that he is looking forward to watching the Major League Cricket tournament and stated that there have been many efforts made previously to popularise cricket in the United States. Harsha Bhogle later expressed hope, stating that this could very well be the occasion where the sport can go mainstream in the largest market in the world.

Harsha Bhogle also received an appreciative response from Kolkata CEO Venky Mysore himself. He wrote that as Kolkata IPL team owners, they are also excited to showcase an Indian-curated product in USA, i.e. the world’s No. 1 media market. Fans of the franchise and cricket fans in general are also apparently thrilled over the prospect as they took to the microblogging site to express their enthusiasm.

Thank you Harsha. Exciting opportunity to showcase a product curated in India! 2nd most watched sport in the #1 media market should work very well. Now the hard work begins! @KKRiders @TKRiders @usacricket — Venky Mysore (@VenkyMysore) December 1, 2020

Fans react to Red Chillies Entertainment and Kolkata IPL team’s association with US cricket

Wish you All The Best to All your #KnighRiders everywhere around the world👍👍👍💪💪💪

More of power ,more of victories &more of Happiness..InshaAllah💜💜💜Bless you All @iamsrk 💜💜💜 — Dilina omer (@DilinaO) December 1, 2020

All the best #USA knight riders — THE REAL CRIC INFO (@RohanSatpati) December 1, 2020

Oh I hope so. I’d love for my American friends to see a game. I’d like them to see an ODI or T20 WI v Ind or even v Aus in Miami. — Toby. (@Epigrammist) December 1, 2020

USA Cricket confirm “historic, significant” deal between Kolkata IPL team owners and American cricket

📡MEDIA RELEASE on behalf of #MajorLeagueCricket🏏



Huge news today as the Knight Riders Group has agreed to a historic, significant long-term investment in the future of American cricket as they become stakeholders in Major League Cricket.



FULL STORY➡️: https://t.co/ND7Bf9iSX3 pic.twitter.com/mZLZTV8WhE — USA Cricket (@usacricket) December 1, 2020

