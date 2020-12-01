Harsha Bhogle Thrilled At Kolkata IPL Owners Buying LA T20 Franchise, Venky Mysore Reacts

Commentator Harsha Bhogle expresses his excitement after the Kolkata IPL team owners confirmed their association with USA Cricket through Major League Cricket.

Written By Aakash Saini
Last Updated:
Harsha Bhogle

The Kolkata IPL team owners recently extended their reach by announcing that they will be investing in an American-based upcoming Major League Cricket T20 tournament. Apart from already owning an IPL franchise, the Red Chillies Entertainment Group also owns a franchise in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) with Trinbago Knight Riders. On Tuesday, December 1, Kolkata team CEO and Managing Director Venky Mysore took to Twitter and confirmed their partnership with American Cricket Enterprises for the upcoming Major League Cricket tournament.

Kolkata IPL team owners continue to extend their cricketing reach beyond borders

Harsha Bhogle expresses excitement over Kolkata IPL team owners and their MLC investment

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle is seemingly thrilled over the prospect of Kolkata IPL team owners “spreading their roots” in the US market. Taking to Twitter, he wrote that he is looking forward to watching the Major League Cricket tournament and stated that there have been many efforts made previously to popularise cricket in the United States. Harsha Bhogle later expressed hope, stating that this could very well be the occasion where the sport can go mainstream in the largest market in the world.

Harsha Bhogle also received an appreciative response from Kolkata CEO Venky Mysore himself. He wrote that as Kolkata IPL team owners, they are also excited to showcase an Indian-curated product in USA, i.e. the world’s No. 1 media market. Fans of the franchise and cricket fans in general are also apparently thrilled over the prospect as they took to the microblogging site to express their enthusiasm.

Fans react to Red Chillies Entertainment and Kolkata IPL team’s association with US cricket

USA Cricket confirm “historic, significant” deal between Kolkata IPL team owners and American cricket

Image source: Harsha Bhogle Instagram and IPLT20.COM

First Published:
