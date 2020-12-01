MS Dhoni Backed By Netizens To Win ICC's Spirit Of Cricket Award For 2010s

The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently announced the nominations for the ICC Awards of the Decade. Several Indian players made the cut to different categories of the illustrious ICC Awards. Former Indian captain MS Dhoni has also been nominated in a couple of categories, one of them being ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade.

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma promotes new, funny Dream11 promo ft. MS Dhoni; watch video

Fans root for MS Dhoni to win ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade.

On Monday, the official Twitter handle of the ICC took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and asked fans if Dhoni's gesture of calling back former England batsman Ian Bell following a disputable runout at Trent Bridge in 2010 deserves to win the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade. Other cricketers who have found a place in this category are Daniel Vettori, Mahela Jayawardena, Katherine Brunt, Brendon McCullum, Misbah-ul-Haq, Anya Shrubsole, Kane Williamson, and Virat Kohli.

MS Dhoni won the 2011 ICC Spirit of Cricket award for his decision to recall Ian Bell following a controversial run out in the Trent Bridge Test 🙌



Does the moment win your vote for the ICC Spirit of Cricket of the Decade award?#ICCAwards | Vote 👉 https://t.co/Ib6lqGqUOi — ICC (@ICC) November 30, 2020

As soon as ICC posted the tweet, fans flooded Twitter with their choices. Several reactions poured in as fans expressed their desire for Dhoni to win the coveted award. A lot of Dhoni's fans posted screenshots of their vote for the Indian veteran. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

ALSO READ | BCCI questioned by fans on Twitter for confusion over Rohit Sharma's injury

Done that so many days before pic.twitter.com/kxlSSV0Q9v — Hardy (@devsing303) November 30, 2020

Msd is everything for me... My inspiration...🔥🔥🔥 My wallpaper say it all😜❤️ pic.twitter.com/jRqMvnFvpN — $p@rt@nZz🔥🔥🔥 (@sparklingAshok) November 30, 2020

Ye award to khi aur ham jaane nhi denge — Hardy (@devsing303) November 30, 2020

What is the MS Dhoni net worth figure?

According to caknowledge.com, the MS Dhoni net worth figure is estimated to be ₹760 crore ($105 million). The major source of his earning comes from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former player of the Indian national side. The aforementioned MS Dhoni net worth also includes the handsome paycheck he pockets for leading the Chennai team in the Indian Premier League.

ALSO READ | BCCI breaks silence on Rohit Sharma, provides update on his inclusion for Australia tour

MS Dhoni also earns money through numerous endorsement deals and through his various business ventures. The cricketer is the co-owner of a popular Hockey India League team, Ranchi Rays. He also co-owns Chennaiyin FC, a football club from Indian Super League. MS Dhoni also is involved in several business ventures. He recently came on board as an investor for Fintech start-up Khatabook. The player also charges a hefty amount for brand endorsements and has had associations with Reebok, Dream11, Pepsico, Exide, Orient PSPO, Boost, Dabur Honey, GE Money and many more.

Disclaimer: The above net worth information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures

ALSO READ | Finch identifies Mayank Agarwal as Hitman's replacement, says 'he has been in great form'

SOURCE: ICC-CRICKET.COM

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.