Harsha Bhogle Lashes Out At Popular Computer Brand On Twitter For Poor Servicing

Harsha Bhogle was furious with information technology company HP India for not assisting him with an issue despite contacting them repeatedly.

Written By Jatin Malu
Last Updated:
Harsha Bhogle

Harsha Bhogle is one of the most loved commentators across the world. The 'Voice of Cricket', as he is popularly known as, is renowned for his immaculate analysis of the game and changing the face of sports broadcasting in India by commentating without a cricketing lineage. Bhogle is one of the nicest persons in the cricketing fraternity who is known for his graceful conduct.

Harsha Bhogle calls out HP India for dismal after-sales service

There haven't been many instances when the veteran commentator has expressed his displeasure about something publically. However, on Thursday, Bhogle was furious with information technology company HP India for not assisting him with an issue despite contacting HP India support repeatedly.

The 59-year old took to Twitter and posted a series of tweets where he slammed HP for their awful after-sales service. Bhogle said that despite being polite with the HP India support and contacting them time and again, his issue hasn't been resolved. He also called out the company for false promises. Here' a look at Harsha Bhogle's tweets.

As soon as Harsha Bhogle's tweets went viral, HP India was prompted to reply. Responding to Bhogle's tweet, HP India apologised for the unpleasant experience. They assured Bhogle that the case had been escalated and his issue will be resolved on priority by Thursday itself.

Meanwhile, Bhogle is all set to don the commentator's hat during the India vs Australia 2020 which is set to get underway on November 27 with a three-match ODI series, followed by as many T20Is and four Tests. The T20Is will be played in Canberra (4 December) and Sydney (6, 8 December). Virat Kohli will captain India in the limited-overs series (ODI & T20I), as well as, the first of four Tests.

The right-handed batsman won't be a part of the India squad for Australia 2020 for the last three Tests against Australia as the BCCI has granted him paternity leave. Anushka and Virat expecting their first child in January 2021.

How much is Harsha Bhogle net worth?

According to celebrityhow.com, the Harsha Bhogle net worth is estimated to be around US$4 million (₹29 crore). The Harsha Bhogle net worth constitutes his income from several brands through his endorsement deals. His net worth also comprises of the salary he receives from broadcasting channels for his commentary duties.

Disclaimer: The above Harsha Bhogle net worth is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Harsha Bhogle net worth figures.

First Published:
