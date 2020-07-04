Harsha Bhogle 'very Keen' To Witness Impact Of Empty Stadiums On Viewing Experience

As international cricket heads towards resumption with just four days remaining to the first Test, Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle is 'very keen' to witness how the absence of spectators affects the 'viewing experience.' The Test series between England and West Indies is set to resume cricket on international level after the COVID-19 forced break from July 8 at the Ageas Bowl, however, with certain precautions including the absence of crowds from the stadiums. Fans across the globe have been raring to witness the game after the COVID-19 outbreak as it comes with a set of changed rules and dynamics including a complete ban on the use of saliva by bowlers to shine the bowl.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, 'Voice of Cricket' Harsha Bhogle opined that while he is not 'worried' about the quality of the contest and the kind of cricket, he is 'very keen' to see how the absence of spectators affects the viewing experience. The Indian commentator highlighted that empty stadiums have been witnessed in UAE and Sri Lanka, but never in England.

While I am not worried about the quality of the contest and the kind of cricket played, I am very keen to see how the absence of spectators affects the viewing experience. To some extent we have seen it in the UAE and I have in Sri Lanka but never in England. #ENGvWI — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 4, 2020

England announce squad for first Test

With just four days remaining to international cricket's resumption, England has announced a 13-man squad for the first Test of the 'Raise the Bat' series against the West Indies. Apart from the 13-man squad, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced nine reserve players. Ben Stokes will be England's 81st Test skipper leading the Lions at the Ageas Bowl from July 8 for the first Test as Joe Root misses out due to the birth of his second child.

England's full squad:

Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler (wk), Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood

The Reserves include:

James Bracey, Sam Curran, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, and Olly Stone

'Raise the Bat' series

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has named the series as 'Raise the Bat' to pay tribute to the key workers combating the pandemic. The national board has also informed that the players will be wearing key workers' names on shirts as a mark of respect. The first test of the series will commence on July 8 at the Ageas Bowl. The second and third test will be played at the Old Trafford subsequently, dates for which are July 16 and July 24. Both the teams are currently playing practice matches.

