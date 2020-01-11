Harsha Bhogle Wishes Rahul Dravid As Latter 'cruises Into Another Fine Innings'

Indian commentator and analyst Harsha Bhogle heaped praise on former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid as the 'Wall' turned 47-years old on Saturday. Fondly called the Gentleman of the game, Rahul Dravid is an inspiration for hundreds of cricketers, not just in India, but all around the globe. With a career that spanned over 12 years that was studded with records and memories of classy knocks from the Karnataka batsman, Rahul Dravid is hailed as a Test legend in India and enjoys an immense fan-base loyal to him like no to no other cricketer in the country.

Harsha Bhogle wishes Rahul Dravid

'The Voice of Indian Cricket' Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter to wish the Director of Cricket Operations at National Cricket Academy on his birthday on heaped praise on him. Hailing Dravid as an excellent person, Harsha Bhogle noted how the former cricketer was comfortably flowing into yet another innings as he turned a year older.

Excellent cricketer. Excellent person. 47. Cruising into another fine innings. Rahul Dravid. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 11, 2020

NCA to undergo major changes under Ganguly & Dravid

At the NCA's recent meeting which was attended by all the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) office-bearers in Mumbai, including President Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid, the major agenda of it was the need for a medical panel. A top BCCI official told a leading news agency that the board will consult a London-based clinic, Fortius, for setting up its medical panel. He added that the position of the head of fast bowling, which has been lying vacant for a long time, will also be filled soon.

The official also said that the person will be in charge of setting up a fast bowling program at the NCA, much on the lines of the MRF Pace Academy in Chennai. He went on to say that the board will also hire a nutrition head for the NCA. The academy has mainly been in the news for all the wrong reasons and has been criticised for its lack of communication, hence a social media manager will also be coming on board to provide regular updates on the happenings inside the facility. The move could also go a long way in repairing NCA's reputation.

