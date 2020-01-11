CCH Vs RAR Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Chattogram Challengers will square off against Rajshahi Royals in the 41st match of the revamped 2019 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Saturday, January 11. The match will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. It will commence at 1:00 PM (IST).

Chattogram Challengers have had a great tournament so far as they have managed to win 8, lose 3 out of the 11 games they have played. They beat Rajshahi Royals in their last game by 7 wickets. They are currently the table-toppers with 16 points to their name. They have sealed their place for the playoffs and will like to finish in the top two by securing a win in this fixture.

On the other hand, Rajshahi Royals have also had a good tournament as they have managed to win 7, lose 4 out of the 11 games they have played. The lost to Chattogram Challengers by seven wickets in their last match and will seek to avenge their defeat. They are placed at the fourth position on the points table with 14 points to their name. This game is crucial for them as a win in this fixture will send them to the top of the table.

CCH vs RAR Dream11 Squads

Chattogram Challengers Squad: Imrul Kayes (Captain), Nurul Hasan (Wicket-keeper), Lendl Simmons, Junaid Siddique, Asela Gunaratne, Chadwick Walton, Ziaur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Kesrick Williams, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Mahmudullah, Nasir Hossain, Enamul Haque Jr., Muktar Ali, Pinak Ghosh

Rajshahi Royals Squad: Shoaib Malik (Captain), Irfan Sukkur (Wicket-keeper), Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Nawaz, Alok Kapali, Farhad Reza, Abu Jayed, Kamrul Islam, Mohammad Irfan, Taijul Islam, Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Nahidul Islam

CCH vs RAR Dream11 Team and Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Liton Das

Batsmen: Imrul Kayes, Chadwick Walton (Vice-Captain), Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah Riyadh

Bowlers: Mohammad Irfan, Kesrick Williams, Rubel Hossain

All-rounders: Shoaib Malik, Ravi Bopara (Captain), Mohammad Nawaz

Chattogram Challengers start as favourites to win the game.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

Image Courtesy: Chattogram Challengers & Rajshahi Royals Twitter handles