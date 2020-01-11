 DYA-W Vs CHA-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

PCB Dynamites and PCB Challengers will clash in the third match of the National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship 2019-20. The match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.
Let us look at the DYA-W vs CHA-W Dream11 preview, schedule, teams and other details of the match.
Venue: National Stadium, Karachi.
Date: Thursday, January 11, 2020
Time: 12 PM IST
This is the third match of PCB’s National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship 2019-20 season. There are three teams in the tournament and all of them will play each team twice in the 8-day tournament. Nahida Khan will lead Dynamites while Bismah Maroof will lead the Challengers.
Irum Javed, Nahida Khan and Omaima Sohail are the top picks for Dynamites, while Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar and Ayesha Zafar are the top picks for the Challengers.
Dynamites XI: Nahida Khan (C), Irum Javed, Omaima Sohail, Kainat Hafeez, Kainat Imtiaz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sana Mir, Fareeha Mehmood, Ghulam Fatima, Sidra Amin.
Challengers XI: Bismah Maroof (c), Aiman Anwar, Aroob Shah, Ayesha Zafar, Fatima Sana, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Nida Dar, Sadia Iqbal, Waheeda Akhtar, Hafsa Amjad
Captain: Sana Mir
Vice-captain: Nida Dar
Wicketkeeper – Fareeha Mehmood
Batters – Irum Javed, Omaima Sohail, Muneeba Ali, Aiman Anwar, Ayesha Zafar
All-Rounders – Nida Dar, Sana Mir
Bowlers – Diana Baig, Aiman Anwar, Sadia Iqbal
Dynamites start off as favourites to win the game against Challengers.
