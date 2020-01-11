 DYA-W Vs CHA-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

PCB Dynamites and PCB Challengers will clash in the third match of the National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship 2019-20. The match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Let us look at the DYA-W vs CHA-W Dream11 preview, schedule, teams and other details of the match.

Also Read | KL Rahul net worth, salary, endorsement deals and cricket career so far

DYA-W vs CHA-W Dream11 Match Schedule

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi.

Date: Thursday, January 11, 2020

Time: 12 PM IST

DYA-W vs CHA-W Dream11 Match preview

This is the third match of PCB’s National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship 2019-20 season. There are three teams in the tournament and all of them will play each team twice in the 8-day tournament. Nahida Khan will lead Dynamites while Bismah Maroof will lead the Challengers.

Irum Javed, Nahida Khan and Omaima Sohail are the top picks for Dynamites, while Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar and Ayesha Zafar are the top picks for the Challengers.

Also Read | Saqib Saleem shares cricketer Mohinder Amarnath's advice to him for '83

DYA-W vs CHA-W squad details

Dynamites XI: Nahida Khan (C), Irum Javed, Omaima Sohail, Kainat Hafeez, Kainat Imtiaz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sana Mir, Fareeha Mehmood, Ghulam Fatima, Sidra Amin.

Challengers XI: Bismah Maroof (c), Aiman Anwar, Aroob Shah, Ayesha Zafar, Fatima Sana, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Nida Dar, Sadia Iqbal, Waheeda Akhtar, Hafsa Amjad

Also Read | Cricket is insignificant to what's happening in Australia: Aaron Finch on bushfires

DYA-W vs CHA-W Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Sana Mir

Vice-captain: Nida Dar

DYA-W vs CHA-W Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – Fareeha Mehmood

Batters – Irum Javed, Omaima Sohail, Muneeba Ali, Aiman Anwar, Ayesha Zafar

All-Rounders – Nida Dar, Sana Mir

Bowlers – Diana Baig, Aiman Anwar, Sadia Iqbal

DYA-W vs CHA-W Dream11 Prediction

Dynamites start off as favourites to win the game against Challengers.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.

Also Read | Ajinkya Rahane reveals his latest non-cricket topic of conversation with Rohit Sharma

Image Courtesy- PCB Twitter handle