Harsha Bhogle Wonders What Havoc Will A Full-strength West Indies Team Wreak

The West Indies side may have lost the T20 series against India but they have sent a warning to all the teams out there as to not take the Caribbean side lightly. Despite missing out on their experienced players such as Chris Gayle, DJ Bravo, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and so on, the West Indies put up a dominating performance under the leadership of Kieron Pollard, who seemed to have embraced the role of captaincy while not letting it hinder his performance as a batsman. With the preparations for the T20 World Cup already underway, one can only imagine what would happen if the mighty West Indies side ropes in its full strength for the World Cup. Memories of West Indies lifting the T20 World Cup after Carlos Brathwaite smashed sixes out of the park off Ben Stokes are still fresh in the minds of both fans and cricketers, always ringing a warning about the might of the Windies.

READ | Stunned Harsha Bhogle Asks 'Anything' Question As Skipper Virat Kohli Goes Berserk Vs WI

West Indies are currently ranked at the number ten spot in the ICC T20 team rankings and were up against fifth-ranked India. However, the team consisted of a lot of youngsters, who skipper Pollard backed and boosted their confidence to bring out their best in the three-match series. However, considering the importance of the World Cup, it would be interesting to see how Pollard would help the youngsters catch up with the transition between playing in domestic & other leagues to the international arena. Interestingly, the 'Voice of Indian cricket' Harsha Bhogle had a question that sent jitters through anyone's body when thought about. Harsha Bhogle took to question the might of the West Indies if they were at their full strength and wondered how good it would be to watch them play.

READ | Wagner Takes A 'one-handed Wonder' Off His Own Bowling To Dismiss David Warner

Harsha Bhogle wonders what a full-fledged Windies side could do

At full strength, this West Indies team is going to be a great one to watch: Gayle, Lewis, Hetmyer, Pooran, Pollard, Russell, DJ Bravo, Fabian Allen, Narine, Williams, Cottrell. Add to this, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Oshane Thomas and a right handed top order bat (King?). — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 11, 2019

READ | Gulbadin Naib Slams ACB, Threatens To Expose Rising Corruption In Afghanistan Cricket

Pollard all praises for Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Pollard was also effusive in praise for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. "We bowled some deliveries in the slot and as any class batsman you put it away and he (Kohli) put it away very well. He's a world-class cricketer. You can't miss when you're playing or coming up against him like that," he said. "Rohit, he was short on runs in the first two games, but he came on in a well-known Wankhede wicket, took his chances, and you see the class of the batsman."

READ | Rain Stops Play In Pakistan's First Home Test Since 2009 Attack