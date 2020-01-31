Virat Kohli Amongst 5 Indian Celebrities To Shoot For Discovery's 'Man Vs Wild' Series

Last year, Bear Grylls' show 'Man vs. Wild' featured India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and evoked a sense of interest among many viewers. Grylls, the internationally-known survival expert, is now back in India and is shooting a few more episodes with some notable Indian celebrities. According to reports, Indian cricket skipper Virat Kohli is going to be one of Grylls' guests.

Virat Kohli to shoot with Bear Grylls

According to reports, Indian captain Virat Kohli will be taking part in the show 'Into the Wild with Bear Grylls' after the episodes with actors Rajnikanth and Akshay Kumar have concluded production. It is expected that fans will be very excited to see a more candid Kohli. Except for a few appearances on TV and web talk shows, Virat Kohli has not been easily accessible for many journalists and his bit with Grylls will definitely spark a lot of interest. Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is also reportedly scheduled to take part in the shoot

After our episode with Prime Minister @NarendraModi of India helped create a bit of TV history, (3.6 billion impressions), superstar @Rajinikanth joins me next, as he makes his TV debut on our new show #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls on @DiscoveryIN. #ThalaivaOnDiscovery pic.twitter.com/WKscCDjPZc — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) January 29, 2020

NZ vs IND: India look to sweep series

Virat Kohli is currently in New Zealand as he leads India in the T20I series against New Zealand. India have already won the series after winning the first three matches comfortably. In the third T20I, Virat Kohli became the highest-scoring Indian captain in T20I cricket. Earlier in the month, he also became the highest run-scorer in T20 internationals. Kohli currently has 2794 runs in T20I cricket.

