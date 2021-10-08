Royal Challengers Bangalore has had a great IPL 2021 season so far with the Men in Red and Black already qualifying for the play-offs. The Virat Kohli-led team is currently third on the IPL 2021 points table and need a win in their last league stage match by a good margin to overtake Chennai Super Kings on the points table.

The final match for RCB will be against Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Stadium. DC is currently leading the IPL 2021 points table. The high octane RCB vs DC clash will be a chance for current purple cap holder Harshal Patel to achieve a major milestone that no Indian bowler has been able to achieve yet.

Harshal Patel eyes Dwayne Bravo and Kagiso Rabada's record

Harshal Patel, who has picked up 29 wickets this IPL season, needs three more wickets against Delhi Capitals to overtake Dwayne Bravo and Kagiso Rabada in terms of the most number of wickets taken by a bowler in a single season. Bravo had 32 wickets to his name which he achieved in the 2013 season, and Kagiso Rabada had 30 wickets to his name in the previous season. If Harshal Patel plays the RCB vs DC match on October 8, it will mark the pacers 50th appearance for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Harshal Patel's records in IPL 2021

Recently, Harshal Patel made headlines for breaking various records in the ongoing tournament. The RCB pacer recently overtook Mumbai Indian's Jasprit Bumrah to become the Indian bowler with most wickets in a single IPL season. Bumrah had picked up 27 wickets in IPL 2020 in the United Arab Emirates. Harshal Patel also surpassed his teammate Yuzvendra Chahal who picked 23 wickets during his debut season IPL season, breaking the record for most wickets taken by an uncapped player in an IPL season.

Harshal Patel's hat-trick against Mumbai Indians

In RCB's previous match against the Mumbai Indians, Harshal Patel clinched a stunning hat-trick. Hardik Pandya was the 30-year old's first victim after he mishit a slower ball in the air, with Virat Kohli taking a simple catch to complete the dismissal. Kieron Pollard followed Hardik into the dressing room as he miscued a flick, with the ball hitting his leg stump. The stunning feat was achieved when Rahul Chahar was pinned in front of his stumps to an outstanding yorker.