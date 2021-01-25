Has Shikhar Dhawan Got Varanasi Boatman In Trouble After Feeding Birds Near Sea?

Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan recently made a trip to Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. The cricketer took to his Instagram account and shared some pictures of his boat ride in the city where he can be seen feeding some birds. Apparently, Dhawan’s leisurely time has landed the boatman in trouble with the authorities.

Shikhar Dhawan feeds birds amidst Bird Flu in India

Bird Flu in India: Shikhar Dhawan’s “happiness” lands boatman in trouble

Shikhar Dhawan shared pictures of himself on Instagram and wrote “Happiness is feeding birds” in the caption. The same has seemingly landed the boatman in trouble due to a violation of restrictions during Bird Flu in India. According to reports, the cricketer himself will not be facing any legal action from the authorities.

While speaking with ANI, Varanasi district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said that they will be taking action against the boatman who did not follow guidelines and restrictions caused by the bird flu. One of the guidelines for boatmen is to not allow tourists on their boats to feed the birds. Sharma also told that no action will be taken against Shikhar Dhawan because tourists are generally not aware of such situations.

Shikhar Dhawan retains spot ahead of IPL 2021 auction

Earlier this month, the Delhi franchise retained as many as 19 cricketers and released six from their squad ahead of the upcoming IPL 2021 auction. Shikhar Dhawan found himself to be among the 19 retained players and he will be expected to reprise his role for the franchise in this year’s tournament. The IPL 2021 auction is scheduled to take place in February.

1️⃣9️⃣ Retained

6️⃣ Released



Here are the complete details of the make-up of our squad ahead of the #IPL2021 Auction 👉🏻 https://t.co/YWYzBWLjBt#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPLRetention — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) January 20, 2021

Shikhar Dhawan net worth

According to networthclub.com, the Shikhar Dhawan net worth is estimated at approximately $15 million (i.e. ₹114 crore). Some of his net worth comprises his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for being an active Indian cricket player. His net worth also includes the revenue he generates through his investment in yoga-wellness startup Sarva and income from various commercial deals with brands like Lays, Oppo and Nerolac.

The dynamic opening batsman also has two houses, one each in Delhi and Melbourne. Here is a look at Shikhar Dhawan house based in Delhi.

Shikhar Dhawan house in pictures

Disclaimer: The above Shikhar Dhawan net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Shikhar Dhawan net worth figures.

