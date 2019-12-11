Hasan Ali: Pakistan Fast Bowler Lashes Out At Indian Media For Modelling Controversy

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali courted another controversy with his latest move off the field. Ali was spotted walking the ramp at a modelling event and a conversation began on Twitter around the pacer's health and priorities. Ali's last international game was at the World Cup in June 2019 in Manchester in which he featured against India

Fractured ribs and out of cricket, but Hassan Ali's fit for some modelling pic.twitter.com/qTx0BXyed2 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) December 8, 2019

Pakistan journalist Saj Sadiq shared a post that showed Hasan Ali's modelling skills, which made a conversation begin on Twitter about Ali's professional priorities and his skills with the ball as well. In September, it was discovered that the pacer had some fractures in his ribs. Since then, Ali has been rehabilitating and has abstained from all competitive cricket.

As Ali desperately tries to recover and make a comeback to action, he faced criticism from all around after a video of him walking in a fashion show went viral. The fans were surprised to see the bowler in the show instead of taking rest in order to recover. He was trolled left, right and centre by the Twitterati. Apart from the fans, an Indian news agency also covered that video.

Hasan Ali lashes out at Indian news agency

However, the pacer was angry at the news piece and did not waste time in reacting to it. The Pakistan star reacted to it in Hindi, which loosely translates to "For your information I have recovered 60-70%. My fans are concerned about me and you don't need to worry about me." However, this is not the first instance of Ali showing his anti-India feelings as he had stirred up another controversy by rudely gesturing to Indian people and their armymen with his trademark cricket celebration at the Wagah Border last year.

