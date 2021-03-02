PSL 2021 Organisers To Continue With Postponed Match On Tuesday Despite 3 More COVID Cases

Just 10 days out, the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) seems to have hit a rough patch that could derail the entire tournament. After one player returned a positive report in the coronavirus tests before the start of the tournament on February 20, the PSL 2021 COVID-19 cases have now jumped to a slightly more worrying 4 cases. Of these four cases, one is an unnamed player from the Lahore Qalandars, one from Islamabad United, while two are unnamed overseas players. Despite this risk, the PCB has confirmed that the Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators match will go ahead with only a slight delay.

PSL 2021 COVID-19 cases rise to 4

The Pakistan Super League 2021 Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators match scheduled for Monday is all set to take place at 7:30 PM IST (7:00 local time) on Tuesday, March 2. The match was delayed by one day after a player from the Islamabad United squad tested positive for the coronavirus. While initially announcing that the match would take place at 9 PM Pakistan time on Monday — just two hours ahead of its original schedule — the PCB decided to postpone the game to Tuesday night to "ensure players from both sides get time to prepare for the game".

In their official communication, the PCB also confirmed that the player who had tested positive "had [shown] symptoms two days ago and had been immediately isolated". Islamabad United later revealed that the player in question was Australian spin bowler Fawad Ahmed. Following a new round of tests, it has been established that all other players in both teams had tested negative and were cleared to play. Additionally, the board also announced that the rest of the teams would all undergo rapid COVID-19 tests on Monday.

Fawad Ahmed had only played one game in the tournament so far, recording figures of 1-40 against Peshawar Zalmi as his side lost by 6 wickets. Islamabad United are in 4th place on the PSL 2021 points table after three matches. The Quetta Gladiators are winless and in the last place. With 6 points each, Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars are the top two sides in the league as of now.

PSL 2021 live: Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators live

The PSL 2021 live telecast in India will be available on the Sony Sports Network. The Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators live streaming will also be available on the SonyLIV app and website. Fans can visit the official website and social media pages of the PSL and the teams concerned in order to get the Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators live scores and updates.

