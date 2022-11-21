Suryakumar Yadav's Mother Gives Priceless Reaction After Son Hits 2nd T20I Century; WATCH

Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav has displayed phenomenal form with the bat over the past 12 months. The 32-year-old scored his second T20I century on Sunday during a game against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui. Yadav remained unbeaten on 111 off 51 balls to help India post a mammoth total in the match, which eventually saw the Men in Blue defeat the Kiwis in an emphatic manner. Yadav's knock was made up of 11 boundaries and seven sixes, which he scored at a staggering strike rate of 217.64.

Meanwhile, a video of Yadav's parents celebrating his second T20I hundred is going viral on social media. In the video, Yadav's father can be heard clapping in the background, while his mother was seen lovingly touching his face on the TV screen. The original video was shared on Instagram by the Mumbai-born cricketer's sister Dinal Yadav. "100 runs. Mummy-Papa very happy," Dinal wrote in her Instagram story.

Yadav is currently the leading T20I run-scorer of the calendar year 2022. He has scored 1151 runs in 30 matches at an average of 47.95 and with a strike rate of 188.37, including two centuries and nine half-centuries. Yadav was India's top performer at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. He finished as the second-highest run-scorer for India in the tournament with 239 runs in six matches which he scored at an average of 59.75 and with a strike rate of 189.68.

India vs New Zealand

Batting first, India scored 191/6 in 20 overs thanks to the spectacular knock from Yadav. Opening the batting, Ishan Kishan scored 36 off 31 balls, while Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer also contributed with 13 runs each. Indian bowlers then demolished the New Zealand batting lineup as they bowled them out for just 126 runs. Deepak Hooda was the pick of the bowlers for India as he scalped four wickets in 2.5 overs. India won the game by 65 runs.

Image: Twitter/BCCI