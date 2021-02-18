HAW Vs TRS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Match Preview

Hawks will take on Trinitat Royal Stars in the 44th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Thursday, February 18 at 7:00 pm IST. The match will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Here's a look at our HAW vs TRS Dream11 prediction, probable HAW vs TRS playing 11 and HAW vs TRS Dream11 team.

HAW vs TRS Dream11 prediction: HAW vs TRS match preview

Hawks did not have a great start to their campaign as they lost both the first two matches. They were beaten in their opening Group league match by Badalona Shaheen by 7 wickets and in the second match, they lost to Punjab Warriors by 5 wickets. The Muhammad Bilal-led side will look to put the loss behind and will be eyeing to turn their fortunes in their favour by winning Thursday's fixtures.

TRS, on the other hand, will be playing their second match of the day and will look to end the day on a high. They will be playing Punjab Warriors before taking on the Hawks. They have already started their campaign on winning note by comfortably beating Black Panthers in their first match. This will be a great contest to watch between these two sides.

HAW vs TRS Dream11 prediction: Probable HAW vs TRS playing 11s

HAW: Kamran Zia, Zafar Farhan, Abdul Haseeb, Hassan Mujtaba, Muhammad Sohail, Umar Latif, Shahbaz Muhammad, Shakil Ahmed, Muhammad Sanaullah, Waheed Elahi, Qamar Razaq.

TRS: Mohsin Raza, Ali Raza (WK), Mudassar Ali, Muhammad Sajid Iqbal, Kamran Bashir, Aqeel Ansar, Sufian Ansar, Haroon Riaz, Muhammad Rafay, Amir Shahzad (C), Muhammad Shahzad.

HAW vs TRS live: Top picks for HAW vs TRS Dream11 team

Sufian Ansar

Aqeel Ansar

Umar Latif

Aamir Javid

HAW vs TRS playing 11: HAW vs TRS Dream11 team

HAW vs TRS live: HAW vs TRS match prediction

As per our prediction, TRS will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The HAW vs TRS match prediction and HAW vs TRS Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The HAW vs TRS Dream11 team and HAW vs TRS Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: European Cricket website

