Sourav Ganguly Joined By THIS Ex-teammate To Endorse Indian Fantasy Sports Brand

The Games 24×7-owned fantasy sports platform My11Circle has had associations with several notable cricketing stars and legends in the past. While former Indian captain and the current president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Sourav Ganguly, continues to be the face of the brand, the company had roped in the likes of Shane Watson and Rashid Khan in order to further establish themselves in the highly competitive Indian market. The latest one to join the fantasy gaming platform is one of India's most celebrated batsmen, VVS Laxman.

India's VVS Laxman roped in by My11Circle

While there are a number of fantasy sports platforms in the country, My11Circle came into the limelight for its unique proposition, where users get a chance to compete against cricketing stars through their 'Play with Champions' feature. With the company already boasting the likes of Sourav Ganguly, Shane Watson, and Rashid Khan, the addition of VVS Laxman could prove to be a valuable addition considering the 46-year-old's popularity in the nation.

The company launched its fantasy gaming app and website in 2019 and reportedly has a userbase of 16 million. VVS Laxman will be making a team of his own on the platform, and users from the country will be able to compete against the former cricketer by making their own fantasy team. Considering the massive following of the sport in India, the fantasy gaming sector has boomed in the last few years, and the trend is likely to continue.

The opportunity of playing alongside cricketing legends appears to be the Unique Selling Proposition of the brand which separates it from the competition. It is worth mentioning that the company was one of the prominent advertisers in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. It is likely that they will also look to partner with the league in some capacity for the upcoming season of the cash-rich league as well.

IPL 2021 auction live streaming details

The Laxman announcement was made by the brand incidentally a day before the much anticipated IPL 2021 auction will take place in Chennai on Thursday, February 18. Fans in Indian can tune in to the Star Sports Network to catch the live telecast of the program. The IPL 2021 auction live streaming will also be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website, as well as on JioTV.

