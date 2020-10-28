HCC Vs BCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Hawks CC will battle it out against Bengali CC in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Wednesday, October 28. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 3:00 PM IST. Here is a look at our HCC vs BCC match prediction and HCC vs BCC Dream11 team. The HCC vs BCC live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

HCC vs BCC live: HCC vs BCC Dream11 prediction and preview

This will be the second consecutive match of the day for BCC who are going through a bad phase in the ongoing tournament. The team is winless due to which they are rooted to the bottom of the points table in Group A. With the playoffs spot far away from reach, it is a matter of pride for BCC as they look to register their first points in the tournament.

On the other hand, HCC are also not having a great tournament either as they are one place above BCC. They have one win under their belt, however, their chances to qualify for playoffs is diminishing as well. With two points up for grabs, an exciting contest is on cards as both teams look to field their best lineup in the HCC vs BCC playing 11.

HCC vs BCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the HCC vs BCC Dream11 team

HCC vs BCC Dream11 prediction: HCC squad for HCC vs BCC Dream11 team

Kamran Zia, Khuram Shahzad, Amir Hamza, Muhammad Bilal, Umar Latif, Muhammad Sanaullah, Abdul Haseeb, Waheed Elahi Chaudhry, Muhammad Sohail, Inzamam Gulfam, Zafar Farhan, Muhammad Hanzala, Hassan Mujtaba, Adnan Zia, Amir Ali, Naqash Ahmed, Umair Muhammad.

HCC vs BCC Dream11 prediction: BCC squad for HCC vs BCC Dream11 team

Shafiqur Rahman, Omar Ali, Md Mohbubul Alam, Riaz Howlader, Mosaraf Hossain, Shahidul Alam, Jahid Hasan, Tuhin Motalab, Alauddin Siddique, Rokibul Mollik, Rashed Mir, Injamul Amin, Rubel Ahmed Khan, Alauddin Siddique, Waqar Hussain, Nadim Aseq Arman, Sami Ullah, Belal Ahmed, Zihad Hossain, Afsgan Ali, Ayaan Khan, Mohammad Arifur Rahman, Tamjid Bepari.

HCC vs BCC Dream11 prediction: Top picks for HCC vs BCC Dream11 team

Muhammad Sohail

Riaz Howlader

Alauddin Siddique

Umar Latif

HCC vs BCC match prediction: HCC vs BCC Dream11 team

HCC vs BCC live: HCC vs BCC Dream11 prediction

As per our HCC vs BCC Dream11 prediction, HCC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The HCC vs BCC Dream11 prediction, HCC vs BCC top picks and HCC vs BCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The HCC vs BCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: European Cricket/Twitter

