UAE Vs New Zealand Live Streaming: How To Watch UAE Vs NZ 1st T20 In India, NZ, UAE

Quick links:
New Zealand in action, (Image:AP)
New Zealand are set to face the UAE in a bilateral series in preparation for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in India. The Black Caps will be heading to Dubai for 3 T20I matches. This series will create history as these two teams will be facing each other for the very first time in 20-over matches.
Also Read: Wasim Akram slams PCB for leaving out Imran Khan, then gets booted out in corrected video
The first T20 match between the UAE and New Zealand will take place on Thursday, August 17, 2023
The UAE and New Zealand will play their first T20I encounter at the Dubai International Stadium.
The first T20I match between UAE and New Zealand will start at:
Also Read: '100%, he should be in team': Sanjay Bangar bats for India star's inclusion in 2024 T20 WC
The first T20 match between UAE and New Zealand will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.
The Fancode app in India will carry live coverage of the UAE vs. New Zealand game
The first T20 match between UAE and NZ will be broadcast on Sky Sport 1 Channel 51; Sky Sport Now in New Zealand
The first T20 match between UAE and NZ will be broadcast on Criclife.\
UAE Predicted XI: Waseem Muhammad (c), Asif Khan, Muhammad Jawad Ullah, Ali Naseer, Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Sanchit Sharma, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Junaid Siddique, Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan
New Zealand Predicted XI: Chad Bowes, Will Young, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Dane Cleaver, Tim Seifert (wk), Ben Lister, Tim Southee (c), Kyle Jamieso