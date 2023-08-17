UAE Vs New Zealand Live Streaming: How To Watch UAE Vs NZ 1st T20 In India, NZ, UAE

New Zealand are set to face the UAE in a bilateral series in preparation for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in India. The Black Caps will be heading to Dubai for 3 T20I matches. This series will create history as these two teams will be facing each other for the very first time in 20-over matches.

3 things you need to know

UAE vs New Zealand will start on August 17, 2023

New Zealand is third in the T20I rankings with 11794 points

UAE was only victorious in 2 of the last 5 T20I matches

Here is everything you need to know about the UAE vs NZ bilateral series

When is the first T20I match of UAE vs New Zealand?

The first T20 match between the UAE and New Zealand will take place on Thursday, August 17, 2023

Where will the first T20I match of UAE vs New Zealand be played?

The UAE and New Zealand will play their first T20I encounter at the Dubai International Stadium.

What time is the T20I match of UAE vs New Zealand start?

The first T20I match between UAE and New Zealand will start at:

India: 7:30 PM IST

7:30 PM IST New Zealand: 2:00 AM Wellington, New Zealand

2:00 AM Wellington, New Zealand UAE: 6:00 PM United Arab Emirates

Which TV stations will show the first T20I of UAE vs New Zealand?

The first T20 match between UAE and New Zealand will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the first T20I match of UAE vs New Zealand?

The Fancode app in India will carry live coverage of the UAE vs. New Zealand game

Where to watch the first T20I match of UAE vs NZ in New Zealand?

The first T20 match between UAE and NZ will be broadcast on Sky Sport 1 Channel 51; Sky Sport Now in New Zealand

Where to watch the first T20I match of UAE vs NZ in UAE?

The first T20 match between UAE and NZ will be broadcast on Criclife.\

Predicted XI: UAE vs NZ

UAE Predicted XI: Waseem Muhammad (c), Asif Khan, Muhammad Jawad Ullah, Ali Naseer, Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Sanchit Sharma, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Junaid Siddique, Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan

New Zealand Predicted XI: Chad Bowes, Will Young, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Dane Cleaver, Tim Seifert (wk), Ben Lister, Tim Southee (c), Kyle Jamieso