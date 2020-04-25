Harsha Bhogle Reveals Story Behind Sachin Tendulkar's First Interview In 1987

As worldwide cricketing activities continue to remain in freeze in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the International Cricket Council (ICC) recently launched a web series titled 'Cricket Inside Out'. The first episode coincided with the 47th birthday of former Indian captain and batting icon Sachin Tendulkar. With Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle and former South African captain Shaun Pollock as guests on the episode, Sachin Tendulkar was one of the biggest talking points on the inaugural episode.

#HappyBirthdaySachin. You weren't just a cricketer, you were an emotion. These are difficult times but you still bring joy to many. pic.twitter.com/xG6QBjjfRC — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 24, 2020

Harsha Bhogle recollects memory of a 14-year old Sachin Tendulkar

On the show, Harsha Bhogle recalled the time when he first took an interview with Sachin Tendulkar in 1987. Sachin Tendulkar, who was only 14 years old at the time, was picked by Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy team in the same year. According to Harsha Bhogle, Sachin Tendulkar’s childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar was “very angry” because of the interview. Harsha Bhogle also added that the coach believed they were “distracting” the cricketer as he deemed Tendulkar to be “not ready” for making such commitments yet.

Sachin Tendulkar records

Sachin Tendulkar records and statistics are a testament to why the right-hander is regarded as one of the all-time greats of the game. The ‘Master Blaster’ has represented India in 664 international matches to score 34,357 international runs, a world-record on both fronts. With 100 centuries across formats, Sachin Tendulkar also leads the race of individuals with most centuries and is 29 ahead of second-placed Ricky Ponting (71).

Sachin Tendulkar donation to PM Cares Fund during India lockdown

On March 30, Sachin Tendulkar donated ₹50 lakh to fight the coronavirus crisis across India. Out of his ₹50 lakh donation, he provided ₹25 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in Maharashtra. The rest of the amount (₹25 lakh) was donated to the PM Cares Fund. Additionally, Tendulkar also donated to a non-profit organisation named 'Apnalaya' by pledging to feed 5,000 people for one month.

My best wishes to @ApnalayaTweets to continue your work in the service of the distressed and needy. Keep up your good work.🙏🏻 https://t.co/1ZPVLK7fFb — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 9, 2020

