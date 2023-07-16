"He Has Had An Impact Straightaway': Harbhajan Singh On Yashasvi Jaiswal's Debut

Yashasvi Jaiswal is the new kid on the bloc that has left the cricket world beguiled to his excellence. The left-hander made an immaculate debut against West Indies in the ongoing Test series. He came in as an opener and played an exceptional knock of 173 to take India to a commanding position in the match. As India won the match by an innings and 141 runs, Jaiswal was adjudged the man of the match.

3 things you need to know:

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a century in his debut match against West Indies

Jaiswal became the 17th Indian player to score a century on debut

India won the 1st Test against West Indies by an innings and 141 runs

Also Read | RCB Review Contracts Of Hesson, Bangar; Franchise May Part Ways With Coaches

Harbhajan Singh showers praise on Yashasvi Jaiswal

Upon witnessing the game-play of Yashasvi Jaiswal, the cricket world is all praise for him. Some of the foremost names of the game have come forward to express their views on the rising sensation of Team India. Harbhajan Singh, who keeps a keen eye on the happenings in cricket has also showered praise on Jaiswal.

"Yashasvi Jaiswal has had an impact straightaway in international cricket. Although he will be disappointed to have missed out on getting a double hundred, I feel we are going to see him play for India for a very long time. There's no shortage of talent and my advice to Jaiswal would be that work really hard because you have what it takes to conquer the world," said Harbhajan on his YouTube channel.

Apart from Jaiswal, skipper Rohit Sharma also scored a century while star batter Virat Kohli scored 76 off 182 balls.

"There was a lot of talk that Rohit hasn't scored big runs for 2-3 years, so congratulations to him. Virat also looked good for his 76. However, he will be disappointed to not have got the hundred and his fans too were eagerly waiting for him to get to that landmark," he added.

Also Read | BCCI Announces Team India Men's Squad For Asian Games; Ruturaj Gaikwad To Captain Side

India deccimate West Indies in Dominica

Courtesy of Yashasvi Jaiswal's 173-run knock, India attained a significant lead over West Indies and declared the innings at 421/5. In their second innings, Windies were once again puzzled by the spin of Ravichandran Ashwin, who again had no trouble in running through the West Indies innings. The veteran spinner picked 7 wickets this time and left the Windies in all sorts of trouble. In the end, India won the match by an innings and 141 runs. With the victory, India go 1-0 up in the series. The second Test will start from July 20, 2023.