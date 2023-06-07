'He Is Absolutely Brilliant': Virat Kohli Names The 'best Test Player Of This Generation'

Virat Kohli hailed Steve Smith as the ‘best Test player of this generation’ ahead of India vs Australia, ICC World Test Championship 2023 Final. Speaking to Star Sports, Kohli heaped praises on the Aussie vice-captain Steve Smith for his batting abilities. Both cricketers are playing against each other for the illustrious World Test Championship title at The Oval Stadium in London.

“Steve Smith, according to me, is the best Test player of this generation. He has displayed that his adaptability is absolutely brilliant. You take any cricketer of this generation... in 85-90 Tests, he has an average of 60 which is quite unbelievable. The consistency and impact with which he scores runs, I haven't seen anyone else doing that in last 10 years,” Virat Kohli said on Star Sports.

“Smith has always done well against us”

The former India captain further mentioned that Marnus Labuschagne is another player who possess a threat to India. “Definitely, Steve Smith, along with Marnus Labuschagne, are their main players in the batting order because they control their batting lineup. Smith has always done well against us and he has performed in England. You want to dismiss him as soon as possible because he can have a match-winning impact,” the 34-year-old Kohli added.

Steve Smith, alongside Kohli, Joe Root, and Kane Williamson are considered to be the best batsmen of this generation for their respective nations. Smith heads into the ICC WTC 2023 final on the back of 8792 runs in 96 Test matches at an average of 59.80 including 30 centuries. On the other hand, Kohli has scored 8416 Test runs for India in 108 games at an average of 48.93, which also includes 28 centuries.

India vs Australia: Full Squads for ICC World Test Championship Final

Australia Squad: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Josh Inglis, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Marcus Harris

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Srikar Bharat(w), Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat