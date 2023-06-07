WTC Final: Dinesh Karthik Names India's Playing XI, Provides Key Pitch And Weather Update

Dinesh Karthik took to his official social media handles on Wednesday to provide insights about the India vs Australia, ICC World Test Championship 2023 Final, scheduled to begin on June 7 at The Oval. Karthik first revealed his choice of playing XI for India in the much-anticipated summit clash. He then took to his Instagram stories to provide an update about the weather and pitch at the venue of the game.

ICC WTC Final: Dinesh Karthik's playing XI for India

Revealing his thoughts, Dinesh Karthik notably included KS Bharat in the playing XI ahead of Ishan Kishan. The 37-year-old also left seasoned spinner Ravichandran Ashwin out of the team, while going ahead with Shardul Thakur as the fourth pacer alongside, the trio of Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj. It is worth noting that Karthik earlier shared visuals of the green-top pitch prepared at The Oval for the much-hyped ICC WTC 2023 Final.

I feel this will be the XI Team India will opt for



Rohit

Shubman

Pujara

Kohli

Rahane

Jadeja

BHARAT

SHARDUL

UMESH

Shami

Siraj



It's cloudy and cold at the moment though it's gonna get better as the day and test progresses 😊#WTCFinal #INDvsAUS — DK (@DineshKarthik) June 7, 2023

Dinesh Karthik provides critical weather and pitch update

With a little less than two and a half hours remaining for the final to begin, Karthik provided an important weather update from the ground. The veteran wicket-keeper said, “Cloudy now, should get better”. He also revealed that the temperature was 12 degree Celsius at the time of uploading the story.

Dinesh Karthik also provided latest insight about the pitch, take a look below.

Not lawn mowing but helping with lifting the grass so it’s cut well. 😜



Job done #CricketTwitter ✅#WTCFinal pic.twitter.com/hmoAvpwDkg — DK (@DineshKarthik) June 7, 2023

India vs Australia: Full Squads for ICC WTC Final

Australia Squad: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Josh Inglis, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Marcus Harris

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Srikar Bharat(w), Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat