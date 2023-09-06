'He is angry all the time': Shubman Gill calls India star as 'HULK' of Indian cricket team

India will face Pakistan on 10th September in their first Asia Cup Super Four encounter at the R. Premadasa Stadium. The match between India and Pakistan was washed out and both teams emerged victorious against Nepal in their respective matches. Pakistan take on Bangladesh in the first Asia Cup Super Four clash in Lahore.

3 things you need to know

India to face Pakistan on 10th November

The Men In Blue defeated Nepal to seal a place in the Asia Cup Super Four

Shubman Gill scored a brilliant 67 against Nepal

Shubman Gill will be India's biggest hope in the upcoming few years

Indian openers displayed their brilliant skills against Nepal as the Men in Blue registered a 10 wicket victory over their neighbouring country. Rohit Sharma looked in the mood as the Indian captain hit a 59 ball 74 while his partner Shubman Gill was equally effective as he slammed a 62 ball 67 to ease things at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Also Read: Asia Cup Points Table: Updated standings, Top run-getters, wicket-takers after AFG vs SL

The likes of Gill and Rohit recently graced the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards where a host of other cricketers were also present. The anchor for the evening Mayanti Langer asked Gill about his favourite Super Hero.

Shubman Gill revealed the "Hulk" in the Indian dressing room

Mayanti: So Shubman you're a Super Hero, Spider-Man. right. If you wanted to be another super hero who could you be and why? Shubman: Probably Thor because I read a lot of comics while growing up. I was a big Marvel fan growing up as a kid. I just love him. So Thor. Mayanti then quizzed him again. "So If Rohit Sharma was a Super Hero what he be?"

Also Read: 'Utter nonsense with no accountability': IND vs PAK World Cup game ticket at Rs. 57 lakhs

Shubman answered, "Captain America" The host also asked Gill about Bhuvneshwar Kumar's in which the cricketer promptly replied, "Hawk Eye". Mayanti further asked the Gujarat Titans opener. "If Virat Kohli was a Super Hero who would it be

"I think Hulk because he is angry all the time." India have a daunting task ahead as they will be facing Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in the Asia Cup Super Four fixtures and given their recent run of performances in the white ball format they need to be at their best in a bid to shrug off challenges from their opponent.