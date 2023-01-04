Indian pace sensation Umran Malik made notable contributions to the Hardik Pandya-led Indian squad’s two-run victory against Sri Lanka in the T20I series opener. India faced the Lankan team at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday with Pandya, Malik, and Harshal Patel in the pace bowling unit, alongside debutant Shivam Mavi. While Mavi was unstoppable on his debut, courtesy of a four-wicket haul, Umran also left many eyeballs turned with his sheer pace yet again.

The 23-year-old notably clocked 155 kph with the ball in the final over of his spell, which is being said to be the fastest-ever delivery bowled by an Indian bowler in international cricket. Malik made headlines not just for his pace, but in the same delivery he removed Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka. Shanaka returned to the pavilion after scoring 45 runs, which turned out to be a key factor behind India’s victory.

Watch: Umran Malik's 155kph ripper to Dasun Shanaka

In the fourth ball of the 16th over of Sri Lanka’s 163-run chase, Malik fired a 155kph ripper on a length outside the off stump. Shanaka stayed on the leg side of the delivery and tried to hammer it through the line, but his bat turned in his gloves. The Sri Lanka captain ended up sending the ball straight to Yuzvendra Chahal’s hands at extra cover.

𝙀𝙭𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙨 𝙋𝙖𝙘𝙚! ⚡️⚡️



That moment when @umran_malik_01 clocked 1️⃣5️⃣5️⃣ KPH - the fastest delivery bowled by a #TeamIndia pacer ☄️



Are we in for yet another fiery fast bowling spell today in the second #INDvSL T20I 🤔 pic.twitter.com/WH9bY1KfEp — BCCI (@BCCI) January 5, 2023

Reactions to Umran Malik's performance

#UmranMalik If he starts bowling Yorkers with that speed, he will become unplayable. pic.twitter.com/KIyVd3hybM — MKD (@MKD_Cap) January 4, 2023

#UmranMalik



Absolute raw pace! He clocked perhaps the fastest ball ever bowled by an Indian bowler. pic.twitter.com/Wk5RfqGvke — ✨Sinful September 🇮🇳 (@rreddsky1) January 4, 2023

Shanaka’s dismissal by Umran reduced Sri Lanka to 129/7 in 16.4 overs as they required 34 runs off 20 balls to earn the victory. However, India continued their onslaught and completed a two-run win after Axar Patel defended 13 runs in the final over. Patel conceded 10 runs in the last over of the match as Sri Lanka lost two wickets in the over, due to runouts.

Meanwhile, the debutant Shivam Mavi returned with the best figures of 4/22 and was the most influential player in the second innings of the match. Earlier in the first innings, India was off to a flying start with Ishan Kishan’s exploits in the first over, before losing three wickets on the trot. Kishan went on to score 37 off 29 balls, while Pandya contributed with 29 off 27.