Watch: India's Pace Sensation Umran Malik Dons New Role, Smashes Maximums In Ranji Trophy

A video of Umran Malik’s new role in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 is currently going viral among cricket fans on social media. The 23-year-old is currently plying his trade for his state team in the Ranji Trophy tournament. Playing for Jammu and Kashmir, Malik can be seen smashing bowlers out of the park in the viral video. Malik came out to bat for J&K in the second innings of the match against Gujarat after his team was reduced to 83/9.

Batting alongside Fazil Rashid, both batters stitched a 50+ runs stand for the 10th wicket. En route to the half-century partnership, Malik hit a run-a-ball knock of 18 runs, which included two sixes and a four. The youngster hit the first six in the 38th over of the 2nd innings, which took J&K’s score to 108/9. Malik’s second six took the score to 135/9 before he was dismissed.

Gujarat chase a fourth-innings total of 11 runs against Jammu and Kashmir

With Malik’s dismissal, J&K failed to cross the mandatory score required to avoid the follow-on and were asked to bat again. Earlier in the first innings of the match, Gujarat hit 307 runs. Going ahead in the game, Jammu were bowled on the score of 180 runs in the third innings, which set a mere 11-run target for Gujarat. Malik faced a total of four balls in the third innings, and hit another six before getting dismissed.

Meanwhile, courtesy of his short knock on Wednesday, Malik became a talking on social media as fans were impressed with his batting skills. The player has been ruling the hearts of cricket lovers in India, ever since he burst onto the scene with his sheer pace for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL). While the franchise suffered with a dismal 2022 season, the youngster provided several note-worthy moments for the team.

Umran Malik's breakthrough season in IPL 2022 and what followed next

The Jammu and Kashmir cricketer played a total of 14 games in IPL 2022 and picked 22 wickets at an average of 20.18. He was soon rewarded with a Team India call-up for the T20I series in Ireland. Since then, he has returned with two wickets in three T20Is and seven wickets in five ODI games for India.