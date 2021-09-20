'He Is Next In Line, Across Formats': Harsha Bhogle Praises 25-year-old Indian Pacer

Commentator Harsha Bhogle has heaped praise on Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna, who is currently playing in the IPL second phase for Kolkata Knight Riders. Bhogle turned to social media to laud the 25-year-old bowler after he picked up Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli's wicket in the ongoing IPL match in Abu Dhabi. Bhogle said Prasidh is rated highly on the circuit despite his higher economy rate in the shortest format of the game, adding "it is because he can deliver breakthroughs like this", referring to Kohli's wicket. Bhogle went on to say that Prasidh is "next in line" to become India's top bowler across formats.

Prasidh Krishna is rated highly on the circuit in spite of a slightly higher economy rate. It is because he can deliver breakthroughs like this. He is the next in line, across formats — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 20, 2021

Prasidh has played 32 matches in the IPL and has 27 wickets to his name, which has picked at an average of 39.25 and with an economy rate of 9.27. Prasidh has also played 47 T20 matches for Karnataka in India's domestic cricket, where he has picked 41 wickets at an average of 34.78 and an economy rate of 8.59. Prasidh made his international debut for India earlier this year during an ODI series against England at home. The right-arm fast bowler played three ODIs for India and picked 6 wickets at an average of 29.00. He picked a four-wicket haul in his very first ODI and followed that up by taking two more wickets in the second game.

IPL 2021: RCB vs KKR

As far as the ongoing match between RCB and KKR is concerned, Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first. However, things haven't gone the RCB way at all after they got bundled out for just 92 runs in 19 overs. Varun Chakravarthy stood out among the bowlers by picking up three wickets for a 13 runs in his quota of four overs. His wickets included the one of dangerous Glenn Maxwell. He also ran Kyle Jamieson out and took the catch of RCB's final wicket, Mohammed Siraj.

