'He Is Remarkable': Ex-England Skipper Mocks Aussie Bowlers While Praising Jonny Bairstow

Jonny Bairstow was left stranded on the non-striker's end during England's first innings in the fourth Ashes 2023 Test for an unbeaten score of 99 runs off 81 balls and gave an excellent reply to his critics. Bairstow had to face a lot of criticism due to his sloppy wicketkeeping and poor batting in the current ENG vs AUS Ashes series. Before his 99* run innings in the 4th match, the English wicketkeeper has only made 141 runs from six innings at an average of 23.50.

Michael Atherton considers Jonny Bairstow as the most remarkable cricketer

Former England cricket team skipper and broadcaster Michael Atherton has come out in praise of English wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow and said that he is a very remarkable cricketer. While speaking to Sky Sports, Atherton believed that Jonny Bairstow’s knock in Manchester was an innings of real savagery.

It was an innings of real savagery, wasn't it? When he (Jonny Bairstow) was left stranded on 99 by Jimmy Anderson, he was on the point of making England's fourth fastest Test match hundred. He really climbed into Australia's bowlers when he had the tail for company. He is a remarkable cricketer.

Jonny Bairstow misses 2nd fastest Ashes hundred

The English cricket team finished their first innings for a score of 592 runs wherein Zak Crawley (189) was the top scorer and played with a strike rate of 103.84. Apart from Crawley, Bairstow also continued the 'Bazball' approach and made runs with a strike rate of 122.22 and also missed out on the second-fastest Ashes hundred.

The English cricket team on the other hand needs to win the Manchester Test if they want to keep themselves alive in the five-match Test series. The hosts are ahead in the fourth match, but the rain can play a spoilsport and can come in the way for winning the Manchester Test match.