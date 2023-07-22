Jonny Bairstow Gives Off Chilly Aura During Media Scrum After Missing Out On Ton | WATCH

English cricket team batsman Jonny Bairstow missed out on a well-deserved hundred on Day 3 of the fourth ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 Test match. Bairstow remained unbeaten on 99 runs off 81 balls as his partner James Anderson was given out LBW for a score of five runs and he was left stranded on the non-striker's end.

Bairstow in no mood to talk after missing out on second fastest Ashes ton

English wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow looked disappointed when his partner James Anderson was trapped in front of the wicket by Cameron Green. His disappointment continued till the post-Day 3 press conference wherein he looked in no mood to talk to the media persons.

Despite his blazing 99no, Jonny Bairstow appeared in no mood to chat after play on day three at Old Trafford #Ashes pic.twitter.com/y6xi9ucqfI — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 21, 2023

One of the media reporters asked Bairstow, "You will appreciate but we have not spoken to you since everything that happened at Lord's", to which the English wicketkeeper-batsman gave a stone-faced reply. Bairstow said:

I have no comment on it

Jonny Bairstow comes up with a cheeky reply over his ankle injury

Jonny Bairstow was also asked about his ankle injury to which he came up with a cheeky reply. Bairstow said to the reporters that it was the first time that they had asked this question to him.

It’s the first time you’ve asked. Keeping after three years is not keeping, it’s one of those things that takes time to get back to, irrelevant of the ankle. It’d be like you guys taking a three-year sabbatical and then coming back and writing to the same level - may be even three years of a bit of touch typing without a delete button and then see how that then pops us

Jonny Bairstow kept on answering all the questions in the same tone and also pointed out what kind of stuff was written about him from the past few days.