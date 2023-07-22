'Jonny Bairstow With Point To Prove Is Dangerous': Nasser Hussain On Star Keeper-batsman

The third day of the fourth Test of the England vs Australia Ashes 2023 series concluded with Australia on 113/4 in their second innings. Earlier in the day, England ended up scoring 592 runs in their first batting innings, riding on contributions by multiple batsmen. However, the biggest talking point on Day 3 was Jonny Bairstow’s unbeaten knock of 99 runs.

3 Things You Need To Know

Jonny Bairstow scored 99* runs in only 81 balls, striking at 122.22

England captain Ben Stokes was dismissed for 51 runs on Day 3

Day 4 will begin with the Aussies trailing behind by 162 runs

England legend lauds ‘very dangerous’ Jonny Bairstow

Former England captain Nasser Hussain spoke in length about Jonny Bairstow, as Day 3 came to a close at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester. Hussain said he has a special liking for cricketers like Bairstow, stating he batted like he had a point to prove. Bairstow was stranded on 99 off 81 after he hit 10 boundaries and four sixes in his knock.

“I love cricketers like Jonny Bairstow. He is passionate, cares deeply and wants to show what he can do. He came out like he had a point to prove. He has read everything, listened to everything and it has wound him up. Whatever he says, Jonny Bairstow with a point to prove is a very dangerous Jonny Bairstow,” said Nasser Hussain.

“He is ticking, has been ticking for weeks, and he wanted that day. If you wind him up enough he will go out there like a bull and deliver. What this England side do very well is stick with people. In the '80s and '90s if you had two or three bad games you were out,” the former England captain added.

Bairstow made headlines for being defied a century, as he chose to take a single and give the strike to James Anderson. Cameron Green then hunted down Anderson, leading to Bairstow not being able to complete a well-deserved hundred.