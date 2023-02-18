'He Is Scared': Sunil Gavaskar And Mark Waugh Lambast KL Rahul's Approach In Test Cricket

The question mark on India’s vice-captain KL Rahul has grown once again as he failed to score in the first innings of the second Test match as well. KL Rahul got out to Nathan Lyon in the first innings of the second Test match again on a low score. KL Rahul was given a chance ahead of the in-form opener Shubman Gill and his performance has once again raised questions on Indian team management decision.

Talking about KL Rahul woes in Test cricket former India batsman Sunil Gavaskar thinks that Rahul has a mental block in his brain and doesn’t even know whether to go forward or back. Gavaskar also explained the fault in Rahul’s batting by giving an example of Rohit Sharma’s batting technique.

Gavaskar slams Rahul's batting technique

Gavaskar said on Star Sports, "He doesn't know whether to go back or come forward. With KL Rahul, he takes his front foot across and the ball is turning into you, you have to play with a straight bat but when you take your front foot across like that you are left with no choice but to play with an angled bat. The chances of you missing the ball are more. Rohit takes the front foot away, so he allows the bat to come around and play the ball in front of the pad. That's why you see Rohit Sharma look so secure and why Rahul looks tentative.”

Mark Waugh said: 'He is scared of getting out'

Former Australia player Mark Waugh feels that KL Rahul has the fear of getting out and which also restricts him to play naturally.

"I think KL Rahul has just to back himself a little bit. He is scared of getting out. You cannot bat that way, you've got to be confident in your own ability. He is just restricting himself. I'd love to see him bat freely and not worry about getting out.”

Sanjay Majrekar also commented on Rahu’s woes and said, "By aggression, I don't mean he defends three balls and looks to hit a six in the fourth. I want him to be able to bat freely like Virat Kohli starts looking from ones and twos from ball one. That's the way you become successful. You have to be proactive. When you are worried about getting out, your natural instincts get shackled.”