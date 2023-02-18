KL Rahul Again Fails To Score Big, Fans Not Happy For Wasting Review; 'Enough Now Please'

KL Rahul was dismissed on the individual score of 17 runs in the second innings of the India vs Australia, second Test match in Delhi. Rahul was the first Indian batsman to lose his wicket on Day 2, reducing India to 46/1 in 17.1 overs. Earlier in the first innings of the match, Australia piled up a score of 263 runs.

This was the ninth time that Rahul failed to cross the 25-run mark with the bat in his last 10 innings. In the first Test against Australia, the 30-year-old scored only 20 runs. The star batsman was included in the side for the ongoing Test amid much criticism by fans, who felt Shubman Gill was a more deserving candidate to open.

Watch: KL Rahul's dismissal against Australia in 2nd Test

Following the wicket of Rahul on Saturday, Indian cricket fans were left furious as they revealed their thoughts on social media. The fans lashed out at the team for giving him multiple chances at the expense of other talents. Meanwhile, click here to take a look at KL Rahul's dismissal on Day 2.

Internet reacts to KL Rahul's dismissal in IND vs AUS 2nd Test

Things are better when I am not fan of enyone 😭😭 i am not saying that I hate kl rahul i love him as a player as a person but the only thing it,s hurting me seeing my idolo like this and it,s Broking my hearts everytime he gets out 🥺🥺🥺 love you Anna forever 🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/PyCrb7pMWq — dhanush (@dhanush37028942) February 18, 2023

Night Watchman KL Rahul scored very good 17 Run for Team India...



Best Night Watchman player for India...#KLRahul

#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/AQnY6RPIPg — Vaibhav D (@Vaibhav04563161) February 18, 2023

KL Rahul's contribution in team for last 2 years #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/iqMNFpUEZU — Sachya (@sachya2002) February 18, 2023

Kl Rahul doing exactly what he does the Best everytime , Walking wicket #KLRahul pic.twitter.com/gb46pS5Lpd — Cricpedia (@_Cricpedia) February 18, 2023

KL Rahul's recent form in Test cricket

It is pertinent to mention that KL Rahul has had the lowest Test average among all openers in Test cricket since 2022. He scored his last Test hundred in December 2021 against South Africa, while his last fifty came in January 2022. His last 11 Test innings are - 23 (74), 50 (133), 8 (21), 12 (35), 10 (22), 22 (54), 23 (62), 10 (45), 2 (7), 20 (71), 17 (41) - 197 runs, 565 balls, AVE 17.9.