Michael Vaughan Calls England 'best Test Team To Watch', Gets A Apt Reply From Mark Waugh

Former England captain Michael Vaughan is known for his huge presence on social media platforms, especially among Indian cricket fans, who help him garner all the traction on the internet. In a recent tweet, Vaughan again kickstarted a conversation on social media saying that England is the best team in the world to watch. However, the 48-year-old commentator's post was soon met with an apt reply from former Australia cricketer Mark Waugh.

Waugh trolled Vaughan by reminding him that England is definitely in the top three for him but only behind India and Australia. "The best Test team in the world to watch .. ENGLAND .." Vaughan wrote on Twitter. "Definitely in the top 3 Vaughney behind Aust and India," Waugh wrote in the comment section of the post. It is important to note that Australia and India are the top two ranked Test sides in the world. India is also the number one ranked ODI and T20I side.

The best Test team in the world to watch .. ENGLAND .. 👍 #NZvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 16, 2023

Definitely in the top 3 Vaughney behind Aust and India.🤪 — Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) February 16, 2023

India and Australia are currently locking horns against each other in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (Test series). India won the first Test match of the series in Nagpur by innings and 132 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match contest. Spinners played a crucial role for India as they helped defeat Australia in just three days. The next Test match is scheduled to take place in Delhi from February 17 to 21.

India vs Australia: Full squads

India's squad (first two Tests): Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer.

Australia's squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

Image: AP/Insta/Vaughan