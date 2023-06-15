'He messaged me..': Ben Stokes' one word text lured Moeen to come out of Test retirement

Why you are reading this: Ahead of the start of the Ashes 2023, England incurred a massive setback in the form of Jack Leach's injury. However, the team board acted quickly and approached Moeen Ali and asked him to call off his retirement spell. Ali capitulated to the need of the Team and has been included in the playing XI for the 1st Test against Australia. While the news of Moeen Ali's return is all over the billboards but what made him contemplate the decision of another stint with England in the longest format of the game? Ali has addressed the query before the start of the Eng vs Aus series.

3 Things you need to know

Moeen Ali announced his retirement from Test cricket in September 2021

Jack Leach ruled out before the start of The Ashes

Moeen Ali announced his Test return ahead of the start of The Ashes 2023

Moeen Ali reveals one-word Text from Ben Stokes

Following Jack Leach's unfortunate injury, England had a huge spot to fill. But in a quick turn of events the team management now only brought the off-spin substitute but also exhumed a player who could give the team an edge in the batting department. Whether it is for England or Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, Moeen Ali has proven himself to be an Asset in every format of the game. But after 2021, he decided to put focus on the limited overs format and bid adieu to his Test career. Fast forward 2 years, he's back in the Test squad and what apparently started the comeback procedure was a one-word text from England's Test captain Ben Stokes. In an interview with ICC, the left-hander revealed what went beforehand of his eventual announcement.

Also Read: Steve Smith Has His Eyes Set On A Monumental All-time Record

"'Stokesy' messaged me with a question mark, ‘Ashes?'," Moeen revealed. "I didn't hear the news of ‘Leachy’ at the time, and I just went 'LOL', thinking he's taking the mick.”

Moeen further revealed that England Test coach Brandon McCullum also contacted him. "When I retired I was done and that was the end of playing,” Moeen said. "But the unfortunate injury to Leachy meant I got a message and a call from ‘Stokesy’ and ‘Baz’ (Brendon McCullum). I don't look at it like a Test career. It is a free hit. I'm not playing for my spot, there is no pressure. There is pressure of the occasion and the game, but I spoke to Baz and he said he's not bothered about how I perform.”

Also Read: The Ashes 2023: Full Schedule And Streaming Details Of England Vs Australia Test Series

England vs Australia: The Ashes 2023

The Ashes 2023 will begin from June 16, 2023, and will culminate on July 31, 2023. It is a 5-match Test affair between England and Australia in which the grand old rivalry gets rekindled. This time as well the series is expected to script some memorable moments. What do you think, who will win The Ashes this time?